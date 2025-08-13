$41.430.02
07:25 PM
The Cabinet of Ministers proposes to establish responsibility for violating the curfew
04:57 PM • 14086 views
Trump named condition for meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy
03:45 PM • 23094 views
We agreed on 5 common principles for ending the war: Zelenskyy on negotiations with the US President and European leaders
Exclusive
August 13, 02:07 PM • 26476 views
Defence City - an opportunity not to lose aviation: the Verkhovna Rada is working to support the industry
August 13, 01:29 PM • 31774 views
The number of civilian casualties in Ukraine in July reached a three-year high, with only the beginning of the Russian invasion seeing more - UN
Exclusive
August 13, 12:02 PM • 69428 views
Military observer on Mi-8: transferring control over repairs to a company with Russian ties is a risk
Exclusive
August 13, 10:06 AM • 72687 views
In Zaporizhzhia, a man shot at the TCC - police
Exclusive
August 13, 09:48 AM • 137619 views
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
August 13, 09:00 AM • 63388 views
Scandal at Max Korzh's concert in Poland: Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms detention of three Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 13, 08:39 AM • 114976 views
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?Photo
Publications
Exclusives
756mm
"I am not such a dictator": Serbian President Vučić made a statement regarding a second term

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14 views

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić stated that he would not change the constitution for re-election. He will end his presidential career in a year and a half.

"I am not such a dictator": Serbian President Vučić made a statement regarding a second term

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić stated on August 13 that he does not intend to change the country's constitution to run for another presidential term. He announced this at a press conference in Belgrade after a meeting with Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker, according to UNN, citing Kurir.

Details

Vučić called himself a "political veteran" who can no longer run for president.

And it doesn't occur to me to change the constitution to keep running. I am not the dictator you portray me as in the media; I will finish my presidential career in a year and a half.

– said Vučić.

He added that he would continue to participate in political life, but would not say what position he would hold now.

Reference

The current President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, has held office since 2017. In 2022, he was re-elected for a second term. According to the country's Constitution, the head of state can serve no more than two consecutive terms.

Recall

In July, Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić stated that the country is not changing its foreign policy course and will not join the EU sanctions against Russia. He emphasized that Serbia pursues an independent policy that serves the interests of its citizens.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

