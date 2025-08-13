"I am not such a dictator": Serbian President Vučić made a statement regarding a second term

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić stated on August 13 that he does not intend to change the country's constitution to run for another presidential term. He announced this at a press conference in Belgrade after a meeting with Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker, according to UNN, citing Kurir.

Details

Vučić called himself a "political veteran" who can no longer run for president.

And it doesn't occur to me to change the constitution to keep running. I am not the dictator you portray me as in the media; I will finish my presidential career in a year and a half. – said Vučić.

He added that he would continue to participate in political life, but would not say what position he would hold now.

Reference

The current President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, has held office since 2017. In 2022, he was re-elected for a second term. According to the country's Constitution, the head of state can serve no more than two consecutive terms.

Recall

In July, Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić stated that the country is not changing its foreign policy course and will not join the EU sanctions against Russia. He emphasized that Serbia pursues an independent policy that serves the interests of its citizens.

