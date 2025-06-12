Zelenskyy and Vučić met one-on-one: what was discussed
Kyiv • UNN
Zelenskyy held a meeting with Vučić, thanked him for supporting Ukraine, and invited Serbia to rebuild the country. Vučić assured of support for Ukraine's sovereignty.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting in a one-on-one format with the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic. This is reported by UNN.
Details
The Head of State thanked for participating in the Ukraine - Southeast Europe summit, as well as for financial and humanitarian aid to our country, in particular for supporting the energy sector.
Aleksandar Vucic assured of Serbia's firm support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine
The leaders also discussed the path of Ukraine and Serbia to integration into the EU and bilateral cooperation.
"Volodymyr Zelensky invited Serbia to join the reconstruction of our country and take part in the international Conference on the Reconstruction of Ukraine, which will be held on July 10-11 in Rome. The President of Ukraine thanked Serbia for its initiative to take patronage over the reconstruction of several Ukrainian settlements," the statement reads.
Let us remind you
According to Le Monde, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic did not sign the declaration of the fourth "Ukraine - Southeast Europe" summit, which condemns the Russian invasion. The statement was signed by the new head of Romania, Nicusor Dan, the President of Moldova, Maia Sandu, the Prime Ministers of Bulgaria, Croatia and Greece, as well as representatives of other Balkan countries.
