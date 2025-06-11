Serbia is ready to help Ukraine in the reconstruction of one or two cities - Vučić
Kyiv • UNN
Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić has stated the country's readiness to participate in the reconstruction of one or two Ukrainian settlements. This became known during the Ukraine - Southeast Europe summit.
I would like to get your support, President Zelenskyy, in rebuilding one or two towns or a small region. I think for the people of Ukraine it would be a clear manifestation of concrete help
Recall
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic today, June 11, will visit Ukraine for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.