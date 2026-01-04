Blackout schedules to continue in most regions on Monday - Ukrenergo

In most regions of Ukraine, on Monday, January 5, scheduled power outages will be applied, NEC "Ukrenergo" warned on Sunday, writes UNN.

Tomorrow, January 5, in most regions of Ukraine, scheduled power outages and power limitation schedules (for industrial consumers) will be applied. The reason for introducing restriction measures is the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities. - reported Ukrenergo.

The company noted that the situation in the energy system may change. And the time and volume of outages applied to your address should be found out on the official pages of the oblenergo in your region.

"When electricity appears according to the schedule - please, consume it sparingly!" - urged Ukrenergo.

