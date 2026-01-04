Blackout schedules to continue in most regions on Monday - Ukrenergo

$42.170.00
"Surnames - upon completion of formal procedures": Zelenskyy announced the appointment of heads of five regional state administrations soon
03:39 PM • 4002 views
Zelenskyy appointed Vavryniuk, the first deputy, as interim head of the State Border Guard Service
11:20 AM • 29821 views
A cyclone is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster told where to expect snow and rain on January 5Photo
January 4, 09:34 AM • 20838 views
Produce communication equipment, EW, and microelectronics: Ukraine imposes sanctions against companies from the Russian Federation
January 4, 02:44 AM • 36509 views
Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez took over the country after Maduro's arrest
January 3, 07:16 PM • 47926 views
Large-scale reboot of state power and the fate of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Zelenskyy answered the media
January 3, 03:51 PM • 54740 views
Trump reveals US plans for Venezuela after Maduro's capture
January 3, 03:04 PM • 54271 views
New heads of regional military administrations to be appointed in five regions of Ukraine - Zelenskyy
January 3, 01:18 PM • 50022 views
Ukraine and partners agreed on a military document on supporting the Armed Forces of Ukraine
January 2, 04:10 PM • 64240 views
Ukraine handed over lists of prisoners of war to Turkey for verification and repatriation
Popular news
Ukraine closer to discussing format of peace settlement with partners - NYTJanuary 4, 07:38 AM • 5262 views
Protests sweep US after Trump's military operation in Venezuela and Maduro's captureJanuary 4, 08:44 AM • 11269 views
In Russia, a military Kamaz truck carrying personnel was blown up: the occupiers suffered lossesVideo11:37 AM • 9966 views
Zelenskyy announced the appointment of a new head of the State Border Guard Service soon01:19 PM • 8758 views
Kadyrov appeared in public with a cane after reports of his hospitalization01:58 PM • 10547 views
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic OdrexJanuary 2, 09:26 AM • 87729 views
How to behave on reservoirs in winter and what to do if you find yourself in icy water: police gave adviceJanuary 1, 05:58 PM • 106437 views
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferralJanuary 1, 11:39 AM • 116643 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 253039 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 188955 views
UNN Lite
DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in Venezuela04:22 PM • 1048 views
Damiano David of Måneskin and Dove Cameron announce engagementPhoto03:02 PM • 2850 views
Rapper Drake accused of using bot farms and money laundering through online casinosJanuary 3, 10:58 PM • 20091 views
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photosVideoJanuary 1, 12:15 PM • 68014 views
Elegance and restraint: main trends in hairstyles for 2026PhotoJanuary 1, 12:07 AM • 77580 views
Kyiv • UNN

 • 1042 views

Tomorrow, January 5, hourly blackout schedules and power restrictions for industrial consumers will be applied in most regions of Ukraine. These are the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.

In most regions of Ukraine, on Monday, January 5, scheduled power outages will be applied, NEC "Ukrenergo" warned on Sunday, writes UNN.

Tomorrow, January 5, in most regions of Ukraine, scheduled power outages and power limitation schedules (for industrial consumers) will be applied. The reason for introducing restriction measures is the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.

- reported Ukrenergo.

The company noted that the situation in the energy system may change. And the time and volume of outages applied to your address should be found out on the official pages of the oblenergo in your region.

"When electricity appears according to the schedule - please, consume it sparingly!" - urged Ukrenergo.

Julia Shramko

SocietyEconomy
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Ukraine