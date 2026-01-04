$42.170.00
"Surnames - upon completion of formal procedures": Zelenskyy announced the appointment of heads of five regional state administrations soon
03:39 PM • 10032 views
Zelenskyy appointed Vavryniuk, the first deputy, as interim head of the State Border Guard Service
January 4, 11:20 AM • 34745 views
A cyclone is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster told where to expect snow and rain on January 5
January 4, 09:34 AM • 23477 views
Produce communication equipment, EW, and microelectronics: Ukraine imposes sanctions against companies from the Russian Federation
January 4, 02:44 AM • 38185 views
Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez took over the country after Maduro's arrest
January 3, 07:16 PM • 49135 views
Large-scale reboot of state power and the fate of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Zelenskyy answered the media
January 3, 03:51 PM • 55631 views
Trump reveals US plans for Venezuela after Maduro's capture
January 3, 03:04 PM • 54675 views
New heads of regional military administrations to be appointed in five regions of Ukraine - Zelenskyy
January 3, 01:18 PM • 50304 views
Ukraine and partners agreed on a military document on supporting the Armed Forces of Ukraine
January 2, 04:10 PM • 64820 views
Ukraine handed over lists of prisoners of war to Turkey for verification and repatriation
US Secretary of State stated that Venezuela cannot be turned into an "operational hub" for Iran, Russia, or China

Kyiv • UNN

 • 724 views

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio made demands on Venezuela, warning against turning the country into a hub for gangs, drugs, and states hostile to the US. He also noted that the US is not interested in Venezuela's oil but seeks to limit competitors' investments in its oil infrastructure.

US Secretary of State stated that Venezuela cannot be turned into an "operational hub" for Iran, Russia, or China

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that Venezuela cannot be turned "into an operational hub for Iran, Russia, Hezbollah, China, Cuban intelligence agents," as he said in an interview on the Meet the Press program on NBC, writes UNN.

Details

Rubio outlined US demands for Venezuela: "You cannot fill this country with gang members. You cannot fill this country with drugs coming from Colombia through Venezuela with the complicity of elements of your security forces. You cannot turn Venezuela into an operational hub for Iran, Russia, Hezbollah, China, Cuban intelligence agents who control this country."

Rubio also touched on one of Trump's stated goals at his Saturday press conference, namely, to allow US investment in Venezuela's oil infrastructure.

On Sunday, Rubio said: "We don't need Venezuelan oil. We have enough oil in the United States."

However, the US Secretary of State stated that the goal of the Trump administration is to limit investments by American competitors such as China, Russia, and Iran in Venezuela's oil industry.

"We will not allow Venezuela's oil industry to be controlled by adversaries of the United States. You must understand, why does China need their oil? Why does Russia need their oil? Why does Iran need their oil? They are not even on this continent," Rubio said. "This is the Western Hemisphere. This is where we live, and we will not allow the Western Hemisphere to become a base of operations for adversaries, competitors, and rivals of the United States."

Rubio called talks about elections in Venezuela "premature" and did not rule out troop deployment

Julia Shramko

