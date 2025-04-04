$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 14798 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 26661 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 63731 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 212179 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 121709 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 390622 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 309767 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213564 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244127 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255048 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM

April 4, 01:26 PM • 21966 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM

April 4, 01:48 PM • 44156 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM

April 4, 02:15 PM • 130276 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM

03:59 PM • 13892 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM

05:58 PM • 13035 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM

April 4, 02:15 PM • 130467 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 01:12 PM
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 212179 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 06:27 AM
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 390622 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM

April 4, 06:14 AM • 253680 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM

April 4, 05:56 AM • 309767 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM

07:44 PM • 2384 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM

05:58 PM • 13168 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM

April 4, 01:48 PM • 44300 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM

April 4, 10:29 AM • 71859 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56982 views
9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Belgrade

2035 Women's World Cup: Host Bidder Announced

The UK has every chance of hosting the Women's World Cup in 2035. This would be the first World Cup since 1966 to be held in the British Isles.

Sports • April 3, 12:11 PM • 8436 views

Russian spies are helping to suppress protests in Serbia - Deputy Prime Minister of the country

The Deputy Prime Minister of Serbia stated that Russian intelligence services are helping the Belgrade authorities respond to anti-government protests. He expressed gratitude for the support in the fight against color revolutions.

Politics • March 21, 11:47 PM • 14586 views

Trump "inspired" Orbán, Fico and Vučić to increase pressure on NGOs and media

Trump's actions regarding USAID encouraged Orbán, Fico and Vučić to increase pressure on non-governmental organizations and media in their countries. The governments of Hungary, Serbia and Slovakia have stepped up their efforts.

News of the World • March 18, 11:24 AM • 42668 views

Protests in Serbia: "sound cannons" used against demonstrators - the government denies

Protests in Serbia have reached their peak. Human rights activists have reported the use of "sound cannons" against protesters, but the government denies these accusations, despite increasing pressure.

News of the World • March 16, 06:01 PM • 28612 views

In Serbia, a BMW driver drove into a crowd during a protest: three people were injured

During a protest in Belgrade, a BMW driver hit three people, dragging a woman on the hood. The police detained the perpetrator, the victims are in the hospital.

News of the World • March 15, 11:42 AM • 17417 views

Large-scale protests in Belgrade: students demand justice after the tragedy at the train station in Novi Sad

Thousands of protesters gathered in the center of Belgrade. They demand the publication of documents and the punishment of those responsible for the corruption that led to the tragedy in Novi Sad.

News of the World • March 15, 02:10 AM • 18034 views

In Serbia, students hold a new large-scale protest over the tragedy at the railway station

Thousands of students gathered in Kragujevac for a 15-hour protest over the deaths of 8 people at the Novy Sad train station. They demanded an investigation into the tragedy and punishment for those responsible for the corruption scandal.

News of the World • February 15, 03:20 PM • 25417 views

Deadly collapse of the railway station canopy in Novi Sad: experts reveal “deafening corruption”

An independent expert group from Belgrade has found “deafening corruption” in the investigation of the collapse of the Novi Sad train station canopy. The tragedy, which claimed the lives of 15 people, sparked mass protests in Serbia.

News of the World • February 6, 11:32 AM • 26544 views

Serbian President considers holding early elections in April

President Vucic announced the possibility of holding early parliamentary elections after the resignation of Prime Minister Vucic. The decision will be made in the near future amid mass protests over the Novi Sad tragedy.

News of the World • January 29, 10:00 AM • 22899 views

Djokovic hints at possible retirement this year

Novak Djokovic withdrew from the Australian Open due to a hip injury after the first set of his match with Zverev. At a press conference, the Serb suggested that it could be his last appearance at the tournament.

Sports • January 24, 02:47 PM • 22495 views

Protest in Serbia: students demand to bring to justice those responsible for the tragedy at the train station

In Belgrade, tens of thousands of people protested over the uninvestigated tragedy at the Novi Sad train station. The students accuse the authorities of corruption and demand the release of documents on the construction of the collapsed roof.

News of the World • January 17, 11:04 PM • 27778 views

Roof collapses at a train station in Serbia: 13 people charged, including former transport minister

The Novi Sad prosecutor's office has charged 13 people, including the former transport minister, over the collapse of the roof at the station. The tragedy claimed the lives of 15 people and injured about 30.

News of the World • December 31, 09:57 AM • 18469 views

Massive anti-government rally was held in the Serbian capital

Belgrade hosts a 29,000-strong rally in support of students blockading the university over the deaths of 15 people in Novi Sad. The protesters demand punishment for the perpetrators and the establishment of a transitional government.

News of the World • December 23, 06:39 AM • 15623 views

Tragic roof collapse at a train station in Serbia: at least 8 dead

The roof collapsed at the railway station in Novi Sad, killing 8 people and injuring two others. 80 rescuers and heavy equipment are working at the scene, and two people are still alive under the rubble.

Society • November 1, 02:56 PM • 22033 views

In Belgrade, the Jugoslavija Hotel, a former symbol of luxury and prestige of the collapsed socialist state, is awaiting demolition

The former symbol of Yugoslavia's luxury, the Jugoslavija Hotel in Belgrade, is abandoned and ready for demolition. It is planned to build two towers in its place - one residential and one commercial.

News of the World • October 20, 11:57 AM • 22389 views

Singer and actor Jared Leto is planning a tour of the cities of the aggressor country and Ukraine

During a concert in Serbia, American singer Jared Leto called the war in Ukraine a “problem” and expressed his desire to perform in Russia. This caused a negative reaction.

Society • October 13, 09:58 AM • 73824 views

Serbia agrees with Gazprom on additional gas supplies for the winter

Serbia has signed an agreement with Gazprom on additional gas supplies for the winter period. The volume of supplies is expected to be about 400 million cubic meters, and it is also planned to expand the Banatski Dvor underground gas storage facility.

News of the World • October 13, 12:18 AM • 20251 views

Protests against lithium mining in Serbia: officials say it's a conspiracy against the president

Tens of thousands of Serbs protest against lithium mining. The authorities accuse the protesters of plotting to overthrow President Vucic, comparing the actions to the events on the Maidan in Kyiv.

News of the World • August 10, 11:37 PM • 31618 views

“Dynamo vs Partizan: announcement of the return match of the Champions League qualifiers, where to watch the game, bookmakers' favorite

Dynamo Kyiv will play the return leg against Partizan Serbia in the Champions League qualifiers. The game will take place in Belgrade without spectators due to UEFA sanctions against the Serbian club.

Sports • July 31, 06:30 AM • 14648 views

Scholz travels to Serbia for rare meeting with 'isolated' Vucic to finalize lithium deal - Politico

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is planning a surprise visit to Belgrade on Friday to attend the signing of a cooperation agreement between the EU and Serbia on lithium imports, essential for the EU's digital and green transition.

News of the World • July 17, 10:30 AM • 16141 views

World Energy Independence Day, Capybara Day, and the birthday of the football whistle. What else can be celebrated on July 10

On World Energy Independence Day, various events are held around the world to promote the transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources such as wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear and geothermal energy.

UNN Lite • July 10, 03:11 AM • 121228 views

Serbian Prime Minister defends sale of ammunition to the West after reports that they may go to Ukraine

Serbian Prime Minister Milos Vucevic has admitted that he sold ammunition to Western countries that can transfer it to Ukraine, but notes that this is not a Serbian contribution to one of the warring parties.

War • June 26, 06:00 AM • 76383 views

Ukrainian athletes became European champions in diving

Ksenia Baylo and Sofia Liskun won gold medals in the synchronized 10-meter tower jump at the European Aquatics Championships in Belgrade, scoring 288. 78 points.

Sports • June 23, 12:17 AM • 22592 views

Ukrainian diving team wins second medal at the European Championships in Belgrade

Ukrainian diving team Ksenia Bailo and Marko Barsukov won a bronze medal in the synchronized mixed pairs tower diving event at the European Aquatics Championships in Belgrade, Serbia.

Sports • June 19, 09:33 AM • 13392 views

Ukrainians win second medal at the European Aquatics Championships in Belgrade

Ksenia Bailo and Marko Barsukov won a bronze medal in the mixed pairs synchronized diving from the 10-meter tower at the 2024 European Aquatics Championships in Belgrade.

Sports • June 18, 05:52 PM • 20602 views

Ukrainians win medals in diving competitions

Ukrainian athletes won silver medals in the mixed pairs team diving competition at the 2024 European Championships in Belgrade.

Sports • June 17, 05:24 PM • 19527 views

In Serbia, heavy winds and thunderstorms, in the north of the country, a person was killed in a car

One person was killed when a tree fell on a car due to strong winds and severe flooding that caused chaos across Serbia.

News of the World • May 22, 10:40 AM • 17294 views

First Lady of Ukraine in Serbia took part in the Conference on Mental Health

First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska opened a conference on mental health in Belgrade, Serbia, where she spoke about Ukraine's mental health program and the impact of Russian aggression on the mental health of Ukrainians.

War • May 13, 11:06 PM • 28524 views

Kuleba met with the Speaker of the Serbian Parliament

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba met in Belgrade with Serbian Parliament Speaker Ana Brnabic, agreeing to strengthen parliamentary cooperation between Ukraine and Serbia and thanking Serbia for its humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.

Politics • May 13, 07:17 PM • 99358 views

Serbia reaffirms support for Ukraine but holds back on sanctions

Serbian Prime Minister Milos Vucevic expressed support for Ukraine's territorial integrity, but did not commit to sanctions against Russia.

War • May 13, 01:32 PM • 20420 views