The UK has every chance of hosting the Women's World Cup in 2035. This would be the first World Cup since 1966 to be held in the British Isles.
The Deputy Prime Minister of Serbia stated that Russian intelligence services are helping the Belgrade authorities respond to anti-government protests. He expressed gratitude for the support in the fight against color revolutions.
Trump's actions regarding USAID encouraged Orbán, Fico and Vučić to increase pressure on non-governmental organizations and media in their countries. The governments of Hungary, Serbia and Slovakia have stepped up their efforts.
Protests in Serbia have reached their peak. Human rights activists have reported the use of "sound cannons" against protesters, but the government denies these accusations, despite increasing pressure.
During a protest in Belgrade, a BMW driver hit three people, dragging a woman on the hood. The police detained the perpetrator, the victims are in the hospital.
Thousands of protesters gathered in the center of Belgrade. They demand the publication of documents and the punishment of those responsible for the corruption that led to the tragedy in Novi Sad.
Thousands of students gathered in Kragujevac for a 15-hour protest over the deaths of 8 people at the Novy Sad train station. They demanded an investigation into the tragedy and punishment for those responsible for the corruption scandal.
An independent expert group from Belgrade has found “deafening corruption” in the investigation of the collapse of the Novi Sad train station canopy. The tragedy, which claimed the lives of 15 people, sparked mass protests in Serbia.
President Vucic announced the possibility of holding early parliamentary elections after the resignation of Prime Minister Vucic. The decision will be made in the near future amid mass protests over the Novi Sad tragedy.
Novak Djokovic withdrew from the Australian Open due to a hip injury after the first set of his match with Zverev. At a press conference, the Serb suggested that it could be his last appearance at the tournament.
In Belgrade, tens of thousands of people protested over the uninvestigated tragedy at the Novi Sad train station. The students accuse the authorities of corruption and demand the release of documents on the construction of the collapsed roof.
The Novi Sad prosecutor's office has charged 13 people, including the former transport minister, over the collapse of the roof at the station. The tragedy claimed the lives of 15 people and injured about 30.
Belgrade hosts a 29,000-strong rally in support of students blockading the university over the deaths of 15 people in Novi Sad. The protesters demand punishment for the perpetrators and the establishment of a transitional government.
The roof collapsed at the railway station in Novi Sad, killing 8 people and injuring two others. 80 rescuers and heavy equipment are working at the scene, and two people are still alive under the rubble.
The former symbol of Yugoslavia's luxury, the Jugoslavija Hotel in Belgrade, is abandoned and ready for demolition. It is planned to build two towers in its place - one residential and one commercial.
During a concert in Serbia, American singer Jared Leto called the war in Ukraine a “problem” and expressed his desire to perform in Russia. This caused a negative reaction.
Serbia has signed an agreement with Gazprom on additional gas supplies for the winter period. The volume of supplies is expected to be about 400 million cubic meters, and it is also planned to expand the Banatski Dvor underground gas storage facility.
Tens of thousands of Serbs protest against lithium mining. The authorities accuse the protesters of plotting to overthrow President Vucic, comparing the actions to the events on the Maidan in Kyiv.
Dynamo Kyiv will play the return leg against Partizan Serbia in the Champions League qualifiers. The game will take place in Belgrade without spectators due to UEFA sanctions against the Serbian club.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is planning a surprise visit to Belgrade on Friday to attend the signing of a cooperation agreement between the EU and Serbia on lithium imports, essential for the EU's digital and green transition.
On World Energy Independence Day, various events are held around the world to promote the transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources such as wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear and geothermal energy.
Serbian Prime Minister Milos Vucevic has admitted that he sold ammunition to Western countries that can transfer it to Ukraine, but notes that this is not a Serbian contribution to one of the warring parties.
Ksenia Baylo and Sofia Liskun won gold medals in the synchronized 10-meter tower jump at the European Aquatics Championships in Belgrade, scoring 288. 78 points.
Ukrainian diving team Ksenia Bailo and Marko Barsukov won a bronze medal in the synchronized mixed pairs tower diving event at the European Aquatics Championships in Belgrade, Serbia.
Ksenia Bailo and Marko Barsukov won a bronze medal in the mixed pairs synchronized diving from the 10-meter tower at the 2024 European Aquatics Championships in Belgrade.
Ukrainian athletes won silver medals in the mixed pairs team diving competition at the 2024 European Championships in Belgrade.
One person was killed when a tree fell on a car due to strong winds and severe flooding that caused chaos across Serbia.
First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska opened a conference on mental health in Belgrade, Serbia, where she spoke about Ukraine's mental health program and the impact of Russian aggression on the mental health of Ukrainians.
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba met in Belgrade with Serbian Parliament Speaker Ana Brnabic, agreeing to strengthen parliamentary cooperation between Ukraine and Serbia and thanking Serbia for its humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.
Serbian Prime Minister Milos Vucevic expressed support for Ukraine's territorial integrity, but did not commit to sanctions against Russia.