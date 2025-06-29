Large-scale protests against President Vučić in Serbia: what is known

Massive protests against Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić have begun in the capital, Belgrade. This was reported by UNN with reference to local media.

Details

It is noted that students and opposition supporters blocked Slavija Square and adjacent streets, demanding early parliamentary elections and Vučić's resignation. Tens of thousands of people took part in the rally.

Reports have emerged of clashes between protesters and police after the demonstrators started lighting flares. Several people have been detained. reports the Balkan Service of Radio Free Europe.

It is indicated that students have been blocking universities for seven months. The protests began after the tragedy in Novi Sad in November, where 16 people died when a canopy collapsed at the train station. Vučić claims that the protests are organized from abroad and are harming the education system.

A pro-government rally is taking place in Belgrade simultaneously with the student protest. Vučić's supporters gathered in front of the parliament building.

Last Saturday, Vučić stated that outbreaks of violence were possible, and the authorities were ready for it.

Recall

Protests in Serbia erupted in early May. At that time, a wave of unrest swept through the country.

The reason was events that occurred six months prior. The collapse of a recently renovated train station in Novi Sad killed 16 people. Many in Serbia consider this tragedy to be a consequence of corruption and poor governance. It led to the resignation of the prime minister and the fall of the government.

Vucic did not sign the declaration of the Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit condemning the Russian invasion - media