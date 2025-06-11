Vucic did not sign the declaration of the Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit condemning the Russian invasion - media
Kyiv • UNN
Serbian President Vucic did not sign the summit declaration condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Other leaders of Southeast European countries reaffirmed their support for Ukraine and condemned the war.
Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić did not sign the declaration of the fourth summit "Ukraine – Southeast Europe", which condemns the Russian invasion, UNN reports with reference to Le Monde.
Details
Several leaders from Southeastern European countries, including the new Romanian president, condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Wednesday after a regional summit in Odesa, a major Ukrainian port on the Black Sea that has repeatedly been targeted by Moscow.
"We condemn in the strongest possible terms Russia's brutal war against Ukraine," the joint statement released by the Ukrainian presidency said. However, the statement was not signed by Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić, as his name does not appear in the statement.
The statement was signed by the new head of state of Romania, Nicușor Dan, elected in May, as well as the President of Moldova, Maia Sandu, the Prime Ministers of Bulgaria, Croatia and Greece, as well as representatives of other Balkan countries. Alexander Vučić, whose country maintains good relations with Moscow, attended the Odesa summit as part of his first visit to Ukraine since the beginning of the war in February 2022.
The signatories reaffirmed their "commitment to providing comprehensive and ongoing support to Ukraine and its people for as long as it takes" and called on "all countries to refrain from providing any form of material or other assistance to Russia's military efforts."
The signatory countries support "Ukraine on its irreversible path towards full Euro-Atlantic integration, including NATO membership" and call for tougher sanctions against Moscow.