Participants of the "Ukraine – South-Eastern Europe" summit condemned the war and called on the world to intensify support for Kyiv: what is in the final declaration
Kyiv • UNN
Participants of the "Ukraine-South-Eastern Europe" summit condemned the aggression of the Russian Federation and supported the European integration of Ukraine. They emphasized the importance of strengthening sanctions and restoring the country.
The participating countries of the "Ukraine-Southeast Europe" summit, which took place on June 11 in Odesa, approved the final declaration, in which they appealed to the international community to intensify support for Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the declaration of the fourth summit "Ukraine – South-East Europe".
During the summit, we considered a broad agenda for strengthening regional security, including, but not limited to, the Black Sea region, resilience and cooperation. The priorities were: security, prevention of hybrid threats, trade, energy security, demining, reconstruction of Ukraine, humanitarian aid and rehabilitation, especially for Ukrainian veterans and children affected by Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine
Greece proposes creating a transport corridor from Alexandroupolis to Odesa with EU support11.06.25, 21:24 • 2922 views
In the declaration, the participants:
- condemned Russia's brutal war of aggression against Ukraine, which “is a grave crime against the Ukrainian people, a gross violation of international law, including the UN Charter, and a serious threat to peace, security and stability on the European continent and around the world”;
- recognized and supported Ukraine's efforts to find a diplomatic path to a comprehensive, just and lasting peace, reaffirming unwavering support for Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders, including territorial waters;
- called on the international community to step up support for Ukraine in its struggle for freedom, independence and territorial integrity;
- called for the withdrawal of Russian troops from the territory of Ukraine, the cessation of hostilities and the war in general;
- stressed the strategic importance of the Black Sea for European and global security, including food security, and we commit to strengthening regional maritime cooperation, maritime security, connectivity, security, freedom of navigation and protection of critical infrastructure;
- supported the future membership of Ukraine, Moldova in the EU;
- condemned war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by the Russian armed forces and other military formations in and against Ukraine;
- reaffirmed the importance of an effective and independent investigation into Russia's war crimes against Ukraine;
- stressed the importance of food security;
- discussed ways to expand support for the Ukrainian energy sector;
- called on the international community to maintain and further strengthen sanctions against the Russian Federation;
- reaffirmed their intention to develop and strengthen friendly relations in the field of economic cooperation and trade;
- pledged to contribute to the current and post-war recovery and reconstruction of Ukraine;
- reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation and coordination in the humanitarian field through the implementation of targeted initiatives, especially in programs focused on health care and rehabilitation of veterans and vulnerable groups affected by Russia's armed aggression;
- stressed the critical importance of cooperation in the field of cybersecurity and the prevention of illegal and hybrid interference in the electoral processes of sovereign states, including disinformation and manipulation of information of foreign origin;
- reaffirmed the importance of mutual assistance in the exchange of information and experience in countering cyberattacks in the context of hybrid warfare.
Zelenskyy: russia is trying to subjugate the South-Eastern region of Europe through destabilization and propaganda11.06.25, 20:16 • 1506 views
In addition, the declaration states that NATO membership remains the best security option for Ukraine in terms of cost-effectiveness.