Greece proposes creating a transport corridor from Alexandroupolis to Odesa with EU support
Kyiv • UNN
Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced a project to connect three ports, promoting Ukraine's integration with the EU. The route may receive funding from the European Union, strengthening economic ties.
At the summit in Odesa, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced an ambitious project to create a new transport route that will connect the ports of Alexandroupolis, Constanta and Odesa, which may be financed by the European Union and will contribute to Ukraine's economic rapprochement with the EU, UNN reports.
Let me say a few words about the future and the importance of Odesa as a city, in terms of infrastructure and transport projects... I see Odesa as part of an ambitious transport project that will start in the port of Alexandroupolis, then move to Constanta and end in Odesa
He added that it "may be proposed for EU funding, including gas pipelines, railways, electricity".
This would be a project that would create an additional corridor for Ukraine to transport your goods much faster by sea and it would show a substantive vision of how your integration with the European Union can really benefit your people in Ukraine
Greece, according to him, "will continue to be one of the most vocal and decisive supporters of the process of enlargement and European integration" of Ukraine. He assured that his country "is ready to do what is up to us, to provide expertise or technical support in terms of harmonization with EU legislation."
