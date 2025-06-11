Peace efforts, energy and reconstruction of Ukraine: Zelenskyy met with the Prime Minister of Greece
Kyiv • UNN
Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Odesa. They discussed joint efforts for peace, energy security, reconstruction and strengthening transport links.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis during the "Ukraine – Southeast Europe" summit in Odesa. During the conversation, they discussed joint efforts for peace, infrastructure cooperation, energy security and support for Ukraine. This was announced by the President in his Telegram, reports UNN.
Details
He noted that the main topic of the conversation was "bringing peace closer, putting pressure on Russia to force it to end the war, the needs of our defense, reconstruction."
We can do a lot together in infrastructure, strengthening energy security and improving transport links in our region. We will implement
Zelenskyy added that "Greece is among our reliable friends" and thanked for the support.
