Zelenskyy: russia is trying to subjugate the South-Eastern region of Europe through destabilization and propaganda
Kyiv • UNN
Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that russia is the main source of threats to the countries of South-Eastern Europe. He called for defense, unity and development to counter the aggression of the russian federation.
Russia is the main source of threats to the states of Southeastern Europe and is trying to subdue the region through destabilization of the situation there and propaganda. This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the summit in Odesa, reports UNN.
Our region is one of Russia's main targets for creating chaos. We have seen this before - Russia influenced public opinion in Romania. For three decades, Russia has been trying to keep Moldova in instability in order to completely subjugate it. It is trying to do the same in your countries - to take away resources, sovereignty, and sometimes even history. That is why supporting European Moldova, and not pro-Russian oligarchic forces, is a critical task for all of us. The same applies to Ukraine
Details
He also stressed that the Kremlin perceives Ukraine not as a separate state, but only as a source of "resources and a springboard for its next invasions."
The President called for unity in the region by focusing on defense, unity and development.
We all in this region are dealing with the same source of destruction. Today I propose to focus on three things: defense, unity and real development. We all see that Putin does not want the end of this war. He believes that as long as he can fight and dominate his neighbors, he is politically alive. But no matter what he believes, our task is to force Russia to seek peace and political survival by non-military means. And it is absolutely possible
