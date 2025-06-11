Russia plans to capture Odesa and reach the border with Moldova and Romania - Zelensky
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops intend to destroy Odesa, like other Ukrainian cities. After that, they plan to reach the border with Moldova and Romania, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.
Russian troops want to destroy Odesa, like the rest of Ukrainian cities, and reach the border with Moldova and Romania. This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit, reports UNN.
We are here today, in our beautiful city of Odesa. This beautiful city is a target for russia. russia wants to destroy it, as it has already done to countless cities and villages in the occupied territories. Russian military plans point to this region - Odesa - and then to the border with Moldova and Romania. Of course, we need protection now, but even more - we need long-term guarantees that this cannot happen
Recall
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that strong countries must unite around Ukraine and give Putin an ultimatum: either Russia stops the war, or Ukraine receives all possible weapons and support.