December 25, 04:14 PM • 13073 views
Christmas arrangements and greetings for Trump: Zelenskyy discussed good ideas for peace with Witkoff and Kushner
December 25, 10:58 AM • 45831 views
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
December 25, 09:42 AM • 49406 views
Plus temperatures during the day and light frosts at night: what weather to expect in Ukraine for the New YearPhoto
December 25, 09:37 AM • 61862 views
SBU "congratulated" Russians on Christmas: oil tanks in the port of Temryuk and a gas processing plant in Orenburg were hitPhotoVideo
December 25, 09:14 AM • 31592 views
Snow returns, but the ski season is late: what will the weather be like in the Carpathians for the holidays and will housing prices change?
December 25, 08:33 AM • 24630 views
Russian attacks on energy on Christmas night left residents in 4 regions without electricity, in Odesa region - emergency blackouts
December 25, 07:30 AM • 18857 views
Declassified transcripts of Putin and Bush's conversations: the Kremlin opposed Ukraine's NATO membership as early as the 2000s
December 24, 03:03 PM • 63177 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
December 24, 02:30 PM • 79474 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
December 24, 02:18 PM • 34984 views
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
Demanded to buy dietary supplements: new details emerged in the case of a criminal group that terrorized elderly UkrainiansPhotoDecember 25, 03:38 PM • 9048 views
Ministry of Defense introduces video recording of quality control of Ukrainian Armed Forces property for procurement transparencyDecember 25, 03:49 PM • 9464 views
White House shows Christmas photo of Donald and Melania TrumpVideoDecember 25, 04:41 PM • 12418 views
Himalayan Construction: India Scales Up Military Infrastructure to Deter ChinaPhotoDecember 25, 05:52 PM • 5178 views
MPs propose to approve new Ukrainian orthography and strengthen protection of linguistic space: draft resolution registered07:56 PM • 9228 views
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
December 25, 10:58 AM • 45830 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
December 24, 03:03 PM • 63177 views
"Truth is stronger than pressure": StopOdrex website resumed operation after being blocked at the request of the clinic and received support from the hosting providerPhotoDecember 24, 03:00 PM • 46270 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - BloombergDecember 24, 02:30 PM • 79474 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?
December 24, 01:26 PM • 64491 views
White House shows Christmas photo of Donald and Melania TrumpVideoDecember 25, 04:41 PM • 12433 views
Minister of Culture Tetiana Berezhna became a motherVideoDecember 25, 03:24 PM • 16161 views
Kardashian family changed the format of their Christmas party to a family celebration: photosPhotoDecember 25, 02:14 PM • 17282 views
Netflix released the first teaser for the film "Peaky Blinders"VideoDecember 25, 09:48 AM • 20113 views
Paramount's new offer for Warner Bros. rated as "insufficient" by major investorDecember 25, 08:09 AM • 26329 views
Russian bloggers are forced to spread propaganda ads - Center for Countering Disinformation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 66 views

The Federation Council of the Russian Federation initiated a law that obliges owners of large social media channels to post propaganda. This step strengthens the Kremlin's control over bloggers and threatens prison sentences for refusal.

Russian bloggers are forced to spread propaganda ads - Center for Countering Disinformation

The Federation Council of the Russian Federation initiated a legislative obligation for bloggers to disseminate propaganda advertising. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CCD), according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that all owners of large public channels and accounts on social networks will be obliged to place such advertising.

This initiative is another step towards establishing full Kremlin control over social networks and bloggers in the Russian Federation. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Russian authorities have systematically involved bloggers in publicly justifying the so-called "SVO" and promoting propaganda narratives.

- stated the CCD.

They add that those who refuse to work in the interests of the Kremlin face punishment up to real prison terms for spreading "fakes about the Russian armed forces."

Recall

Russian media are actively promoting the "Black Book on the Crimes of Ukrainian Neo-Nazis in Donbas," published by the Russian Military Historical Society.

Kremlin propaganda systematically distorts reality regarding peace talks - Center for Countering Disinformation29.10.25, 00:15 • 7766 views

