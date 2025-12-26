Russian bloggers are forced to spread propaganda ads - Center for Countering Disinformation

The Federation Council of the Russian Federation initiated a legislative obligation for bloggers to disseminate propaganda advertising. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CCD), according to UNN.

It is noted that all owners of large public channels and accounts on social networks will be obliged to place such advertising.

This initiative is another step towards establishing full Kremlin control over social networks and bloggers in the Russian Federation. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Russian authorities have systematically involved bloggers in publicly justifying the so-called "SVO" and promoting propaganda narratives. - stated the CCD.

They add that those who refuse to work in the interests of the Kremlin face punishment up to real prison terms for spreading "fakes about the Russian armed forces."

