US prepares Greenland deal to boost influence on island - The Economist

Kyiv • UNN

 • 194 views

The United States of America is working on a deal for Greenland, which it will offer to the island's authorities. President Trump stated that Greenland is needed by the US from a national security perspective.

US prepares Greenland deal to boost influence on island - The Economist
Photo: pixabay

The United States of America is working on an agreement on Greenland, which will be offered to the island's authorities. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Economist.

Details

As stated in the publication, Donald Trump's appetite in the Western Hemisphere seems insatiable. Just a day after the capture of Nicolas Maduro, Venezuela's strong leader, Trump set his sights on his next target: Greenland.

We need Greenland from a national security perspective

- the president told reporters aboard Air Force One on January 4.

Greenland, Denmark, and most of Europe are in shock. A year ago, Trump's threats regarding the self-governing Arctic territory with a population of 56,000, which is part of Denmark, mostly caused ridicule and dislike among European leaders. This time it's different, the publication says.

Enough already. No more pressure. No more hints. No more fantasies of annexation

- replied Jens-Frederik Nielsen, Prime Minister of Greenland.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen urged Trump to abandon his threats, adding that they "should be taken seriously."

At the same time, according to the publication, outright annexation remains unlikely. But Trump's interest should be taken seriously: he seems determined to strengthen America's influence on the Arctic island and change its status before the end of his term.

Currently, the administration's strategy seems to have two directions. First, it aims to cultivate elements of Greenland's independence movement and deepen disagreements with Denmark. Second, the administration seems to be trying to strike some kind of deal with the Arctic island, perhaps even completely bypassing Denmark

- the publication says.

Yevhen Ustimenko

