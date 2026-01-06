Danish PM warns US takeover of Greenland could end NATO

$42.290.12
49.580.03
ukenru
Exclusive
January 5, 07:29 PM • 12282 views
Child hospitalized in intensive care after dental treatment is alive
Exclusive
January 5, 02:42 PM • 35109 views
Demonstration of power renewal, strengthening of the President's influence: political scientist on personnel changes in Ukraine
Exclusive
January 5, 02:05 PM • 64275 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
January 5, 01:13 PM • 38482 views
Venezuelan leader Maduro faces death penalty in US: what he is suspected ofVideo
January 5, 12:32 PM • 41040 views
Official: Yevhen Khmara to temporarily perform duties of SBU head
January 5, 09:38 AM • 43201 views
Zelenskyy officially appointed Kyslytsya as First Deputy Head of the President's Office: decree issued
Exclusive
January 5, 09:07 AM • 106084 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
January 4, 03:52 PM • 71092 views
"Surnames - upon completion of formal procedures": Zelenskyy announced the appointment of heads of five regional state administrations soon
January 4, 03:39 PM • 96410 views
Zelenskyy appointed Vavryniuk, the first deputy, as interim head of the State Border Guard Service
January 4, 11:20 AM • 100253 views
A cyclone is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster told where to expect snow and rain on January 5Photo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−4°
2m/s
97%
748mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 11295 views
Germany views Russia's hybrid attacks as preparation for direct military conflictJanuary 5, 09:41 PM • 4932 views
Switzerland freezes assets of Nicolas Maduro and his entourageJanuary 5, 10:32 PM • 3658 views
Czech Foreign Minister met with Ukrainian Ambassador after scandal over Tomio Okamura's statementJanuary 6, 12:18 AM • 6386 views
Comet destroyed mammoths and early American cultures: new evidence from scientistsJanuary 6, 01:01 AM • 3256 views
Publications
The last of the Christmas cycle holidays - Epiphany: traditions and superstitionsJanuary 5, 06:15 PM • 18348 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
Exclusive
January 5, 02:05 PM • 64263 views
Selection without competition: why the Deputy Prime Minister is rushing to appoint the head of the State Aviation ServiceJanuary 5, 12:50 PM • 42570 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
Exclusive
January 5, 09:07 AM • 106081 views
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic OdrexJanuary 2, 09:26 AM • 163293 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Nicolas Maduro
Pete Hegseth
J. D. Vance
Musician
Actual places
United States
Venezuela
Ukraine
China
Japan
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 11314 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 57525 views
DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in VenezuelaJanuary 4, 04:22 PM • 51912 views
Damiano David of Måneskin and Dove Cameron announce engagementPhotoJanuary 4, 03:02 PM • 48357 views
Rapper Drake accused of using bot farms and money laundering through online casinosJanuary 3, 10:58 PM • 56460 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Gold
Shahed-136
Tor missile system

Danish PM warns US takeover of Greenland could end NATO

Kyiv • UNN

 • 360 views

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen stated that an American takeover of Greenland would mean the end of the NATO military alliance. This was in response to US President Donald Trump's call to transfer the island to US control after a military operation in Venezuela.

Danish PM warns US takeover of Greenland could end NATO

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on Monday that an American takeover of Greenland would mean the end of the NATO military alliance, UNN reports with reference to AP.

Details

Her comments came in response to renewed calls by US President Donald Trump to place the strategically mineral-rich Arctic island under US control after a military operation in Venezuela over the weekend.

The operation by American troops in Caracas to capture leader Nicolas Maduro and his wife, carried out early Saturday morning, shocked the world and heightened concerns in Denmark and Greenland, which is a semi-autonomous territory of the Danish kingdom and thus part of NATO.

Frederiksen and her Greenlandic counterpart Jens Frederik Nielsen criticized the president's comments and warned of catastrophic consequences. Numerous European leaders expressed solidarity with them.

PMs of Greenland, Denmark tell Trump to stop US takeover threats05.01.26, 08:27 • 4802 views

"If the United States decides to attack another NATO country militarily, then everything will stop," Frederiksen told Danish TV2 on Monday. "That is, including our NATO, and therefore the security that has been provided since the end of World War II."

Trump has repeatedly called during his presidential transition period and the first months of his second term for US jurisdiction over Greenland and has not ruled out military force to take control of the island. His comments on Sunday, including telling reporters "let's talk about Greenland in 20 days," further deepened fears that the US plans an intervention in Greenland in the near future.

Frederiksen also said that Trump "should be taken seriously" when he says he wants Greenland. "We will not accept a situation where we and Greenland are threatened in such a way," she added.

Nielsen said at a press conference on Monday that Greenland cannot be compared to Venezuela. He urged his constituents to remain calm and united.

"We are not in a situation where we think a country can be taken over overnight, and that is why we insist that we want good cooperation," he said.

Nielsen added: "The situation is not such that the United States can simply take over Greenland."

Ask Rostrup, a political journalist for TV2, wrote in the station's live blog on Monday that Mette would have previously categorically rejected the idea of an American takeover of Greenland. But now, Rostrup writes, the rhetoric has escalated so much that she is forced to acknowledge such a possibility.

On Sunday, Trump also mocked Denmark's efforts to strengthen Greenland's national security, saying that the Danes had added "another dog sled" to the Arctic territory's arsenal.

"It's so strategically important now," Trump told reporters on Sunday, returning to Washington from his home in Florida. "Greenland is covered everywhere with Russian and Chinese ships."

He added: "We need Greenland from a national security perspective, and Denmark won't be able to do it."

Trump said the US "needs Greenland for defense"04.01.26, 21:24 • 7144 views

But Ulrik Pram Gad, a global security expert at the Danish Institute for International Studies, wrote in a report last year that "there are indeed Russian and Chinese ships in the Arctic, but these vessels are too far away to be seen from Greenland with or without binoculars."

This week, Greenlanders and Danes were further outraged by a social media post, after the raid, by former Trump administration official turned podcaster, Katie Miller. The post featured an illustrated map of Greenland in stars and stripes colors with the caption: "Coming Soon."

"And yes, we expect full respect for the territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Denmark," said Ambassador Jesper Møller Sørensen, Denmark's chief envoy in Washington, in a response to Miller, who is married to influential Trump deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller.

"Greenland should be part of the US": Miller from the White House made a statement about the Trump administration's position06.01.26, 08:30 • 1194 views

Addition

The US Department of Defense operates the remote Pituffik Space Base in northwestern Greenland. It was built under a 1951 defense agreement between Denmark and the United States. It supports missile warning, missile defense, and space surveillance operations for the US and NATO.

In mainland Denmark, the partnership between the US and Denmark has been long-standing. Danes are buying American F-35 fighter jets, and just last year, the Danish parliament approved a bill allowing US military bases to be stationed on Danish soil.

Critics say the vote ceded Denmark's sovereignty to the US. The legislation expands a previous military agreement reached in 2023 with the Biden administration, under which US forces had broad access to Danish airbases in the Nordic country.

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Greenland
Mette Frederiksen
NATO
Venezuela
Donald Trump
Denmark
United States