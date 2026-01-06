"Greenland should be part of the US": Miller from the White House made a statement about the Trump administration's position

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller claimed that the official position of the Trump administration is that "Greenland should be part of the United States," but he rejected the idea that military force would be needed to acquire it, CNN reports, writes UNN.

"No one is going to go to war with the United States militarily over the future of Greenland," Miller said on CNN's "The Lead with Jake Tapper."

When asked if military intervention was ruled out, Miller instead questioned Denmark's claims to the Arctic territory.

"What are their territorial claims based on? What are they based on for Greenland to be a colony of Denmark? The United States is a NATO power. For the United States to be able to secure the Arctic region, protect NATO and NATO interests, obviously Greenland should be part of the United States, and that's a conversation we're going to have as a country," he said.

Miller's wife, Katie, reignited the conversation on Saturday, as the publication writes, "about Trump's desire to annex Greenland" by posting an image of the territory on a map with the United States flag. She wrote: "Soon." Trump's actions in Venezuela also raised questions about which countries might also be targeted.

