Exclusive
January 5, 07:29 PM • 11590 views
Child hospitalized in intensive care after dental treatment is alive
Exclusive
January 5, 02:42 PM • 33644 views
Demonstration of power renewal, strengthening of the President's influence: political scientist on personnel changes in Ukraine
Exclusive
January 5, 02:05 PM • 61928 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
January 5, 01:13 PM • 37351 views
Venezuelan leader Maduro faces death penalty in US: what he is suspected ofVideo
January 5, 12:32 PM • 40097 views
Official: Yevhen Khmara to temporarily perform duties of SBU head
January 5, 09:38 AM • 42740 views
Zelenskyy officially appointed Kyslytsya as First Deputy Head of the President's Office: decree issued
Exclusive
January 5, 09:07 AM • 104990 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
January 4, 03:52 PM • 70926 views
"Surnames - upon completion of formal procedures": Zelenskyy announced the appointment of heads of five regional state administrations soon
January 4, 03:39 PM • 96167 views
Zelenskyy appointed Vavryniuk, the first deputy, as interim head of the State Border Guard Service
January 4, 11:20 AM • 100091 views
A cyclone is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster told where to expect snow and rain on January 5Photo
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
Exclusive
January 5, 02:05 PM • 61928 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
Exclusive
January 5, 09:07 AM • 104990 views
"Greenland should be part of the US": Miller from the White House made a statement about the Trump administration's position

Kyiv • UNN

 • 108 views

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller said Greenland should be part of the United States, while rejecting military intervention. He questioned Denmark's territorial claims to the Arctic territory.

"Greenland should be part of the US": Miller from the White House made a statement about the Trump administration's position

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller claimed that the official position of the Trump administration is that "Greenland should be part of the United States," but he rejected the idea that military force would be needed to acquire it, CNN reports, writes UNN.

Details

"No one is going to go to war with the United States militarily over the future of Greenland," Miller said on CNN's "The Lead with Jake Tapper."

When asked if military intervention was ruled out, Miller instead questioned Denmark's claims to the Arctic territory.

"What are their territorial claims based on? What are they based on for Greenland to be a colony of Denmark? The United States is a NATO power. For the United States to be able to secure the Arctic region, protect NATO and NATO interests, obviously Greenland should be part of the United States, and that's a conversation we're going to have as a country," he said.

Addition

Miller's wife, Katie, reignited the conversation on Saturday, as the publication writes, "about Trump's desire to annex Greenland" by posting an image of the territory on a map with the United States flag. She wrote: "Soon." Trump's actions in Venezuela also raised questions about which countries might also be targeted.

PMs of Greenland, Denmark tell Trump to stop US takeover threats05.01.26, 08:27 • 4776 views

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Greenland
NATO
Venezuela
Donald Trump
Denmark
United States