The Kyiv City Council, at its regular meeting, supported the decision to remove another 15 objects and elements related to the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union from the capital's public space. Among them are monuments to Mykhailo Bulgakov, Anna Akhmatova, Mykhailo Glinka, and Soviet inscriptions on the city's buildings and squares. This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration, writes UNN.

According to the decision of the Kyiv City Council dated July 13, 2023, 251 memorial objects have been included in the list of objects to be removed from Kyiv's public space. More than 170 of them have already been dismantled. Another 36 objects are being prepared for dismantling or adjustment by their balance holders. Separately, 37 objects are cultural heritage monuments, so work with them is possible only after approval by the Ministry of Culture of Ukraine. - the statement says.

According to the decision of the Kyiv City Council, the following objects will be dismantled or updated:

monuments to Dmytro Manuilsky, Mykhailo Glinka, Anna Akhmatova, Mykhailo Bulgakov;

the sign "Kyiv - Hero City" with a Soviet star;

a memorial stone to the 100th anniversary of Lenin;

memorial plaques to Pyotr Tchaikovsky and the Shevchenkivsky District Committee of the CP(b)U;

from Zhytniy Market (Podilskyi district), decorative inscriptions "Baltic Sea", "Leningrad", "Neva" and the quote "Trade is the only possible economic connection between tens of millions" will be removed;

from buildings and signs on Stolychne Highway, Architect Horodetsky Street, Ivan Drach Street and within the city — Soviet symbols will be removed;

the memorial sign "Zero Kilometer" ("Globe" near Maidan Nezalezhnosti) will be updated — names of Russian cities will disappear from it, and Ukrainian ones will be adjusted according to current ones;

the memorial plaque to Viktor Vasnetsov will be changed — the word "Russian" will be removed, and the plaque itself is planned to be moved to the artist's actual address of residence;

the monument to the liberator soldiers near St. Michael's Hospital will be modernized: the dates 1941–1945 will be changed to 1939–1945, the texts will be in Ukrainian, and the wording "Great Patriotic War" will be replaced with "World War II".

Each issue regarding memorial objects is considered comprehensively – taking into account the historical context, symbolic meaning, and the sensitivity of the topic for the community. At the same time, Ukraine has its own outstanding figures, cultural figures, and modern Heroes, whose memory deserves a worthy representation in the capital's public space. - said Kyiv City Council deputy Hanna Starostenko.

