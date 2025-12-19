$42.340.00
49.590.04
ukenru
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 3538 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
02:08 PM • 5112 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
12:39 PM • 9906 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
12:26 PM • 12558 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
12:10 PM • 10632 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 15911 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
11:08 AM • 10295 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean SeaVideo
10:10 AM • 7932 views
Putin's "Direct Line" in 2025: The dictator made new false statements and refused to end the warVideo
Exclusive
09:00 AM • 23489 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 06:45 AM • 20216 views
Compensation for military personnel of 50% of the first installment under the eOselia program: the government has not yet developed the relevant procedure
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
1m/s
89%
759mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russian border guards crossed the control line on the border between Estonia and RussiaDecember 19, 05:23 AM • 13023 views
Military units started testing the "Property" system: what is envisioned09:27 AM • 7414 views
In Odesa region, after the Russian attack, traffic on the Odesa-Reni highway is stopped, a number of checkpoints on the border are closed: what you need to know10:04 AM • 17017 views
Three trade union leaders received suspicions for millions in embezzlement "for Bukovel, christenings, alcohol": Prosecutor General Kravchenko released recordings of the defendants' conversationsVideo10:41 AM • 14379 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4Photo11:05 AM • 16524 views
Publications
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 3540 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 15912 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4Photo11:05 AM • 16589 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
09:00 AM • 23489 views
General astrological trends for 2026: a time of great changes and new opportunities
Exclusive
December 18, 03:30 PM • 49987 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Friedrich Merz
Donald Trump
Karol Nawrocki
Vitaliy Kim
Actual places
Ukraine
Odesa
Poland
Belarus
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
How to prepare for New Year 2026: plan and tipsDecember 18, 11:44 AM • 56581 views
20 days to become the First Lady of the USA: a trailer for a documentary about Melania Trump has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 07:12 PM • 38585 views
"More questions than answers": a mysterious trailer for Steven Spielberg's new film has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 04:22 PM • 37079 views
Trump says new White House ballroom could cost $400 millionDecember 17, 12:18 PM • 43446 views
Owner of NBA star Michael Jordan's estate plans to turn it into a museumPhotoVideoDecember 17, 06:16 AM • 48441 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Orlan-10
The Economist

In Kyiv, monuments to Bulgakov and Akhmatova will be dismantled, and 13 more objects will be decommunized

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3448 views

The Kyiv City Council has decided to remove 15 objects associated with the Russian Empire and the USSR from the capital's public space. Among them are monuments to Mikhail Bulgakov, Anna Akhmatova, Mikhail Glinka, and Soviet inscriptions.

In Kyiv, monuments to Bulgakov and Akhmatova will be dismantled, and 13 more objects will be decommunized

The Kyiv City Council, at its regular meeting, supported the decision to remove another 15 objects and elements related to the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union from the capital's public space. Among them are monuments to Mykhailo Bulgakov, Anna Akhmatova, Mykhailo Glinka, and Soviet inscriptions on the city's buildings and squares. This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration, writes UNN.

According to the decision of the Kyiv City Council dated July 13, 2023, 251 memorial objects have been included in the list of objects to be removed from Kyiv's public space. More than 170 of them have already been dismantled. Another 36 objects are being prepared for dismantling or adjustment by their balance holders. Separately, 37 objects are cultural heritage monuments, so work with them is possible only after approval by the Ministry of Culture of Ukraine.

- the statement says.

According to the decision of the Kyiv City Council, the following objects will be dismantled or updated:

  • monuments to Dmytro Manuilsky, Mykhailo Glinka, Anna Akhmatova, Mykhailo Bulgakov;
    • the sign "Kyiv - Hero City" with a Soviet star;
      • a memorial stone to the 100th anniversary of Lenin;
        • memorial plaques to Pyotr Tchaikovsky and the Shevchenkivsky District Committee of the CP(b)U;
          • from Zhytniy Market (Podilskyi district), decorative inscriptions "Baltic Sea", "Leningrad", "Neva" and the quote "Trade is the only possible economic connection between tens of millions" will be removed;
            • from buildings and signs on Stolychne Highway, Architect Horodetsky Street, Ivan Drach Street and within the city — Soviet symbols will be removed;
              • the memorial sign "Zero Kilometer" ("Globe" near Maidan Nezalezhnosti) will be updated — names of Russian cities will disappear from it, and Ukrainian ones will be adjusted according to current ones;
                • the memorial plaque to Viktor Vasnetsov will be changed — the word "Russian" will be removed, and the plaque itself is planned to be moved to the artist's actual address of residence;
                  • the monument to the liberator soldiers near St. Michael's Hospital will be modernized: the dates 1941–1945 will be changed to 1939–1945, the texts will be in Ukrainian, and the wording "Great Patriotic War" will be replaced with "World War II".

                    Each issue regarding memorial objects is considered comprehensively – taking into account the historical context, symbolic meaning, and the sensitivity of the topic for the community. At the same time, Ukraine has its own outstanding figures, cultural figures, and modern Heroes, whose memory deserves a worthy representation in the capital's public space.

                    - said Kyiv City Council deputy Hanna Starostenko.

                    Court decided the fate of the Tereshchenko estate: the prosecutor's office defended the return of the monument to the city17.12.25, 13:37 • 2906 views

                    Olga Rozgon

                    SocietyPoliticsKyiv
                    Russian propaganda
                    War in Ukraine
                    Maidan Nezalezhnosti
                    Kyiv City State Administration
                    Kyiv City Council
                    Ukraine
                    Kyiv