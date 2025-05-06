The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported details of the Kremlin's campaign for May 9 in Europe and America with motorcycle rallies, "immortal regiments," and paper carnations, writes UNN.

The aggressor state Russia is activating a network of agents of influence on the eve of the so-called "Victory Day" - the Kremlin plans to hold a series of information and propaganda events in the capitals of many countries around the world - reported in the DIU on social networks.

Details

According to the DIU, in Prague - a rally "For the restoration of relations with the Russian Federation" and the action "80th anniversary of liberation from fascism. We cannot have peace." These events are planned in the capital of the Czech Republic on May 7-8, 2025. The organizer is the anti-government pro-Russian movement "Ne zakladnam CR." On May 9, 2025, representatives of this organization will walk through the central streets of Prague in order to allegedly "honor the victims" of World War II. A number of events throughout the country aimed at glorifying the "Red Army" were also planned by Czech communists.

In Sofia, as indicated, representatives of the organization "Russian House in Bulgaria" plan to hold a propaganda action "St. George Ribbon" on May 9, 2025.

On May 6, 2025, in Brussels, the "Russian House" intends to sit at a round table "about the struggle that Belgians, Dutch and Luxembourgers waged in solidarity, jointly with the peoples of Russia and other republics of the Soviet Union against the brown plague of the 20th century," the intelligence service said.

In London, according to the DIU, Muscovites are planning a theatrical reconstruction of the events of 1945. In Warsaw - the action "Wall of Remembrance", which is organized by the "Russian House".

In Bucharest, as reported, the Russian Embassy is organizing the laying of flowers to the "unknown soldier" in order to use the public event for propaganda speeches. Also in Romania, Russians are trying to attract a wide audience, including children, to the action "Decorate your windows with symbols of victory." As part of this information campaign, Soviet-Russian "victory-mad" motives and symbols are spread on social networks.

On May 11, 2025, in the Italian Verona, the "Russian House" wants to hold an international forum "Memory of the Victors", the intelligence service said.

"In most European countries, on May 9, 2025, the action "European Project for Peace", which is beneficial to Russia, is also planned," the DIU noted.

In Toronto, Montreal and other large cities in Canada, as reported, Russian agents of influence, registered as a public organization "Immortal Regiment", intend to hold automobile and motorcycle rallies with Soviet-Russian symbols, thematic concerts, master classes in creating paper bouquets of carnations, broadcasts of Soviet-themed cartoons and films, as well as participate in the musical "Immortal Regiment" organized by the aggressor state's TV channel "Russia 1".

Propaganda marches "Immortal Regiment" are planned in the suburbs of Washington (USA), Munich (Germany), Toronto (Canada), Belgrade (Serbia), Naples and Genoa (Italy) and other cities, the DIU indicated.

