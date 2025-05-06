"Immortal Regiments", motorcycle rallies and paper carnations: DIU sheds light on the Kremlin's campaign around the world for May 9

$41.600.11
47.190.13
ukenru
Guys are stuffing their pockets: the Verkhovna Rada's agrarian committee is interested in schemes at the State Land Bank
Exclusive
07:11 AM • 2292 views

Guys are stuffing their pockets: the Verkhovna Rada's agrarian committee is interested in schemes at the State Land Bank

05:57 AM • 11976 views

What to give for Mother's Day: the best gift ideas

04:48 AM • 12708 views

Day of the Infantry of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: the role of infantrymen during the war against the Russian Federation

Exclusive
04:00 AM • 15033 views

The Cabinet of Ministers still does not have the results of the NABU audit: the Commission's work has been going on for more than half a year

Exclusive
May 5, 02:12 PM • 41749 views

The mission is to stay. Expert explains why Duma resorts to manipulations regarding the draft law on ARMA reform

May 5, 08:41 AM • 118449 views

Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi

Exclusive
May 5, 06:29 AM • 180664 views

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea

Exclusive
May 5, 06:08 AM • 181972 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11

May 3, 09:33 AM • 176490 views

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Exclusive
May 3, 06:30 AM • 190325 views

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+10°
2.6m/s
60%
750 mm
Popular news

In Poltava region, a schoolboy died in a physical education lesson

May 5, 09:58 PM • 9284 views

In Hungary, treasures dating back 3,400 years were discovered on an extinct volcano

May 5, 11:26 PM • 10802 views

Drones attacked Moscow at night: what is known about the consequences

May 5, 11:52 PM • 19151 views

"There will be no offensive today": Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters thwarted an attempt by the occupiers to advance in the Pokrovsk direction

02:03 AM • 11468 views

A missile ship with "Calibers" has left the Black Sea - Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

03:22 AM • 13527 views
Publications

What to give for Mother's Day: the best gift ideas

05:57 AM • 11976 views

Science that feeds Ukraine: how the development of Ukrainian animal husbandry ensures the food security of the state?

May 5, 01:53 PM • 77223 views

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea
Exclusive

May 5, 06:29 AM • 180664 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11
Exclusive

May 5, 06:08 AM • 181972 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 3, 06:01 AM • 239366 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Robert Fico

Pope Francis

Friedrich Merz

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Germany

Donetsk Oblast

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Met Gala 2025: celebrities impressed with their looks, Rihanna announced her third pregnancy

05:59 AM • 1478 views

Netflix released a teaser for the final season of "Squid Game": release date

05:16 AM • 4766 views

Sasha Bo's ex-husband is getting married for the second time

May 5, 08:19 PM • 13415 views

Sean Penn: Trump, like a "jealous killer", could destroy the world because of his own ambitions

May 5, 08:45 AM • 78003 views

Lady Gaga addressed fans after an attempted terrorist attack at the singer's largest concert in Rio de Janeiro

May 5, 08:03 AM • 76635 views
Actual

MIM-104 Patriot

Sukhoi Su-30

Saab JAS 39 Gripen

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Dassault Rafale

"Immortal Regiments", motorcycle rallies and paper carnations: DIU sheds light on the Kremlin's campaign around the world for May 9

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1362 views

On the eve of May 9, Russia is activating a network of agents of influence to conduct propaganda events in Europe and America. Car rallies, акции and other events are planned.

"Immortal Regiments", motorcycle rallies and paper carnations: DIU sheds light on the Kremlin's campaign around the world for May 9

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported details of the Kremlin's campaign for May 9 in Europe and America with motorcycle rallies, "immortal regiments," and paper carnations, writes UNN.

The aggressor state Russia is activating a network of agents of influence on the eve of the so-called "Victory Day" - the Kremlin plans to hold a series of information and propaganda events in the capitals of many countries around the world

- reported in the DIU on social networks.

Details

According to the DIU, in Prague - a rally "For the restoration of relations with the Russian Federation" and the action "80th anniversary of liberation from fascism. We cannot have peace." These events are planned in the capital of the Czech Republic on May 7-8, 2025. The organizer is the anti-government pro-Russian movement "Ne zakladnam CR." On May 9, 2025, representatives of this organization will walk through the central streets of Prague in order to allegedly "honor the victims" of World War II. A number of events throughout the country aimed at glorifying the "Red Army" were also planned by Czech communists.

In Sofia, as indicated, representatives of the organization "Russian House in Bulgaria" plan to hold a propaganda action "St. George Ribbon" on May 9, 2025.

On May 6, 2025, in Brussels, the "Russian House" intends to sit at a round table "about the struggle that Belgians, Dutch and Luxembourgers waged in solidarity, jointly with the peoples of Russia and other republics of the Soviet Union against the brown plague of the 20th century," the intelligence service said.

In London, according to the DIU, Muscovites are planning a theatrical reconstruction of the events of 1945. In Warsaw - the action "Wall of Remembrance", which is organized by the "Russian House".

In Bucharest, as reported, the Russian Embassy is organizing the laying of flowers to the "unknown soldier" in order to use the public event for propaganda speeches. Also in Romania, Russians are trying to attract a wide audience, including children, to the action "Decorate your windows with symbols of victory." As part of this information campaign, Soviet-Russian "victory-mad" motives and symbols are spread on social networks.

On May 11, 2025, in the Italian Verona, the "Russian House" wants to hold an international forum "Memory of the Victors", the intelligence service said.

"In most European countries, on May 9, 2025, the action "European Project for Peace", which is beneficial to Russia, is also planned," the DIU noted.

In Toronto, Montreal and other large cities in Canada, as reported, Russian agents of influence, registered as a public organization "Immortal Regiment", intend to hold automobile and motorcycle rallies with Soviet-Russian symbols, thematic concerts, master classes in creating paper bouquets of carnations, broadcasts of Soviet-themed cartoons and films, as well as participate in the musical "Immortal Regiment" organized by the aggressor state's TV channel "Russia 1".

Propaganda marches "Immortal Regiment" are planned in the suburbs of Washington (USA), Munich (Germany), Toronto (Canada), Belgrade (Serbia), Naples and Genoa (Italy) and other cities, the DIU indicated.

In Kemerovo, infants are dressed in soldiers' uniforms for May 9: photos 4/24/25, 3:56 PM • 6044 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Prague
Washington, D.C.
Belgrade
Munich
Warsaw
Bucharest
Brussels
Canada
Czech Republic
London
Brent
$61.42
Bitcoin
$94,495.20
S&P 500
$5,675.17
Tesla
$281.41
Газ TTF
$33.24
Золото
$3,373.30
Ethereum
$1,806.35