Rubio stated that Maduro is already in US custody and military operations in Venezuela have concluded.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 202 views

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio informed Senator Mike Lee about the arrest of Nicolás Maduro by the US military for trial in the US. Military operations in Venezuela have concluded, as the capture of Maduro was the main objective of the operation.

The military operation of the United States of America against Venezuela has been completed. The country's president, Nicolas Maduro, is already in custody in the United States. This was reported by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to US Senator Mike Lee, writes UNN.

“I just spoke with Marco Rubio. He informed me that Nicolas Maduro was arrested by US military personnel for trial on criminal charges in the US,”

- the message says.

According to Rubio, the military actions were aimed at protecting those who were executing the arrest warrant.

The Secretary of State also does not expect further military action in Venezuela, as Maduro is in US custody. The capture of the Venezuelan leader was the main goal of the operation.

Christopher Landau, US Deputy Secretary of State, also announced that Maduro would face justice for his crimes.

"A new dawn for Venezuela! The tyrant is gone. Now he will finally face justice for his crimes," he noted.

Olga Rozgon

