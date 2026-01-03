Trump confirmed a successful operation in Venezuela: Maduro detained and removed from the country

The United States successfully conducted a large-scale operation against Venezuela. President Nicolas Maduro, along with his wife, was captured and removed from the country. US President Donald Trump announced this on his Truth Social network, writes UNN.

According to him, the operation was carried out jointly with US law enforcement agencies. Details will be released later.

He also added that today at 11:00 AM American time in Mar-a-Lago, he will hold a press conference regarding the operation in Venezuela.

