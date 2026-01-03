$42.170.00
Trump confirmed a successful operation in Venezuela: Maduro detained and removed from the country

Kyiv • UNN

 • 112 views

US President Donald Trump announced a successful operation against Venezuela, during which Nicolas Maduro and his wife were detained and removed from the country. Details of the operation, conducted jointly with US law enforcement agencies, will be released later at a press conference.

Trump confirmed a successful operation in Venezuela: Maduro detained and removed from the country

The United States successfully conducted a large-scale operation against Venezuela. President Nicolas Maduro, along with his wife, was captured and removed from the country. US President Donald Trump announced this on his Truth Social network, writes UNN.

"The United States of America has successfully conducted a large-scale operation against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro, who, along with his wife, was captured and removed from the country," Trump announced.

The United States of America has successfully conducted a large-scale operation against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro, who, along with his wife, was captured and removed from the country.

- Trump announced.

According to him, the operation was carried out jointly with US law enforcement agencies. Details will be released later.

He also added that today at 11:00 AM American time in Mar-a-Lago, he will hold a press conference regarding the operation in Venezuela.

