Ukraine and Poland are launching joint production of Bohdana self-propelled howitzers

The Ukrainian 155-mm wheeled self-propelled howitzer "Bohdana" will be manufactured in Poland for the needs of the Polish army and for further export to world markets. This was reported by Defense Express, writes UNN.

The joint venture PK MIL SA, established by the Polish company Ponar Wadowice and the Kramatorsk Heavy Machine Tool Building Plant, is currently completing legal formalities for launching production lines. This partnership paves the way for rearming the Polish Army with modern artillery to replace outdated Soviet Dana systems, and also allows bypassing restrictions on direct arms supplies from Ukraine abroad.

Technological cooperation and replacement of outdated armaments

The Polish side owns 51% of the shares of the newly created enterprise, which provides a stable financial and production base for the implementation of the project. It is planned that the Ukrainian artillery part will be integrated on local chassis, in particular Jelcz, which are standard for the Polish army.

The choice of "Bohdana" is due to its successful combat experience and the possibility of rapid scaling of production, which is critical for Poland after the failure of its own wheeled self-propelled howitzer Kryl.

The production of the Ukrainian 155 mm wheeled self-propelled howitzer 2S22 "Bohdana" is planned to be deployed in Poland. And they will be offered for armament to both the Polish Army and potential foreign customers. – noted specialized analysts at Business Insider.

Export prospects and loading of Ukrainian capacities

The entry of "Bohdana" into the Polish market creates conditions for the appearance of the first foreign operator of the Ukrainian artillery system, which will significantly increase its authority in the world.

Since the state budget of Ukraine cannot currently fully load the capacities of domestic factories, orders from foreign partners will allow preserving and developing defense production. Despite potential competition with French CAESAR systems, the Ukrainian development has an advantage in cost and proven combat effectiveness.

