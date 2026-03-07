$43.810.09
March 6, 03:35 PM • 24586 views
EU considers financial aid to restore oil supplies via 'Druzhba'
March 6, 03:23 PM • 35846 views
Russia is preparing an offensive in Donetsk region in spring - ZelenskyyVideo
March 6, 01:05 PM • 31054 views
Ukraine-US-Russia talks continue, with further progress expected in coming weeks - Witkoff
March 6, 12:50 PM • 53425 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in Iran
March 6, 12:20 PM • 25368 views
The government has taken up the issue of rising fuel prices - Svyrydenko named the steps
March 6, 11:26 AM • 23440 views
Politico: model for Ukraine's accelerated accession in EU 'have been scuttled'
March 6, 10:48 AM • 22390 views
Zelenskyy announced the second stage of the exchange - another 300 Ukrainian defenders are returning from Russian captivityPhoto
March 6, 09:57 AM • 20446 views
Ukrainians should not travel to Hungary - Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued recommendations after the detention of armored vehicles
March 6, 09:32 AM • 20595 views
Ukraine's international reserves "shrank" by 5% - NBU says, due to currency sales and debt repayment
Exclusive
March 6, 09:22 AM • 18019 views
Buckwheat prices and whether there will be enough reserves to last until the new harvest - forecast
Ukraine and Poland are launching joint production of Bohdana self-propelled howitzers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36 views

The Ukrainian 155-mm Bohdana self-propelled howitzer will be produced in Poland for the needs of the Polish army and for export. The joint venture PK MIL SA is completing legal formalities to launch production lines.

Ukraine and Poland are launching joint production of Bohdana self-propelled howitzers

The Ukrainian 155-mm wheeled self-propelled howitzer "Bohdana" will be manufactured in Poland for the needs of the Polish army and for further export to world markets. This was reported by Defense Express, writes UNN.

Details

The joint venture PK MIL SA, established by the Polish company Ponar Wadowice and the Kramatorsk Heavy Machine Tool Building Plant, is currently completing legal formalities for launching production lines. This partnership paves the way for rearming the Polish Army with modern artillery to replace outdated Soviet Dana systems, and also allows bypassing restrictions on direct arms supplies from Ukraine abroad.

Technological cooperation and replacement of outdated armaments

The Polish side owns 51% of the shares of the newly created enterprise, which provides a stable financial and production base for the implementation of the project. It is planned that the Ukrainian artillery part will be integrated on local chassis, in particular Jelcz, which are standard for the Polish army.

Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert20.02.26, 12:00 • 153593 views

The choice of "Bohdana" is due to its successful combat experience and the possibility of rapid scaling of production, which is critical for Poland after the failure of its own wheeled self-propelled howitzer Kryl.

The production of the Ukrainian 155 mm wheeled self-propelled howitzer 2S22 "Bohdana" is planned to be deployed in Poland. And they will be offered for armament to both the Polish Army and potential foreign customers.

– noted specialized analysts at Business Insider.

Export prospects and loading of Ukrainian capacities

The entry of "Bohdana" into the Polish market creates conditions for the appearance of the first foreign operator of the Ukrainian artillery system, which will significantly increase its authority in the world.

Since the state budget of Ukraine cannot currently fully load the capacities of domestic factories, orders from foreign partners will allow preserving and developing defense production. Despite potential competition with French CAESAR systems, the Ukrainian development has an advantage in cost and proven combat effectiveness.

Ukraine has nine modern IRIS-T air defense missile systems: the Ministry of Defense revealed details26.12.25, 12:55 • 3533 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the WorldTechnologies
Technology
War in Ukraine
CAESAR self-propelled howitzer
Ukraine