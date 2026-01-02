$42.170.18
Maduro says Venezuela open to talks with US on drug trafficking

Kyiv • UNN

 • 90 views

Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro has stated his readiness for dialogue with the United States on combating drug trafficking and oil. This comes amid increased American pressure on his government, including attacks on vessels and port infrastructure.

Maduro says Venezuela open to talks with US on drug trafficking

Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro said on Thursday that he is open to talks with the United States on combating drug trafficking and oil after weeks of increased pressure on his government. This was reported by the BBC, writes UNN.

Details

In an interview with Venezuelan state television, Maduro said he was ready for dialogue with the US "wherever they want and whenever they want."

He also dodged a question about President Donald Trump's statement that the US attacked port infrastructure in Venezuela — an attack reportedly carried out by the CIA. The BBC has reached out to the White House for comment.

This comes as US forces have been targeting vessels they suspect of smuggling drugs through the Caribbean and eastern Pacific over the past three months.

In total, more than 30 vessels have been hit as part of the Trump administration's "war on drugs," and more than 110 people have died since the first US attack on a boat in international waters on September 2.

The latest attack occurred on Wednesday, when, according to the US military, two boats allegedly carrying drugs were hit, killing five people on board.

Russia "strongly condemns" the US seizure of tankers off Venezuela and the naval blockade - Russian Permanent Representative to the UN24.12.25, 00:31 • 5083 views

On Monday, Trump said the US had struck a "port area" linked to suspected Venezuelan drug vessels, causing a "massive explosion."

According to CNN and the New York Times, citing sources close to the matter, the explosion was caused by a drone strike carried out by the CIA. If confirmed, this would be the first known US operation directly on Venezuelan territory.

However, in his interview, Maduro was not eloquent. When asked if he could confirm or deny the attack, Maduro replied: "This could be a topic for discussion in a few days."

In addition to drug trafficking, Maduro also said he was open to talks on oil and migration.

Without providing evidence, Trump accused Maduro of "emptying his prisons and mental hospitals" and "forcing" their inmates to migrate to the US.

Venezuela converts tankers into floating storage due to US naval blockade23.12.25, 22:50 • 6064 views

The US has also stepped up measures against sanctioned oil tankers entering and leaving Venezuela.

On December 10, US forces seized an oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela, claiming it was "used to transport sanctioned oil from Venezuela and Iran." Venezuela called it an act of "international piracy."

Since then, the US has seized another oil tanker and pursued a third.

The Trump administration presents its operations against suspected drug vessels as a non-international armed conflict against alleged drug traffickers, but legal experts note that such actions may violate laws governing such conflicts.

The US has not provided evidence that the vessels they struck were carrying drugs. However, US Southern Command reiterated this week that "intelligence confirmed that the vessels were traveling known drug trafficking routes and were involved in drug trafficking."

US tightens sanctions against Venezuela, targeting Chinese companies and tankers - Bloomberg01.01.26, 05:40 • 5516 views

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Sanctions
Energy
Venezuela
Donald Trump
United States
Iran