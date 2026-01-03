Czech President to discuss anti-Ukrainian statements of Parliament Speaker at government level

Czech President Petr Pavel expressed concern about the anti-Ukrainian statements of the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies and stated that he would raise this issue for discussion with the Prime Minister and constitutional officials. This was reported by Czech President Petr Pavel on the social network X, writes UNN.

Details

The President of the Czech Republic emphasized that the statement of the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies causes concern not only within the state, but also abroad.

The statement of the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, the third largest constitutional official, causes concern not only among our citizens, but also abroad, among our allies and partners. I will discuss this at the next meeting with the Prime Minister of the coalition government and at the meeting of constitutional officials. Coordination of foreign and security policy is the basis of our trust as a partner - the post says.

Recall

Czech Parliament Speaker Tomio Okamura spoke against providing weapons to Ukraine, calling the war "senseless." He stated that Czech pensioners' money should not go to support "pro-war propaganda."

In the Czech Republic, opposition deputies want to initiate a vote on the dismissal of SPD party leader Tomio Okamura from the post of speaker of the lower house of parliament. The collection of signatures necessary to put the issue to a vote will begin next week. This was announced today by the head of the Pirate Party, Zdeněk Hřib.

The new head of the lower house of the Czech parliament, Tomio Okamura, ordered the removal of the Ukrainian flag, installed in 2022. In response, the opposition hung new flags from the windows of parliamentary offices, calling Okamura's actions shameful.