Czech President to discuss anti-Ukrainian statements of Parliament Speaker at government level

$42.170.00
49.550.00
ukenru
January 2, 04:10 PM • 20014 views
Ukraine handed over lists of prisoners of war to Turkey for verification and repatriation
January 2, 03:12 PM • 38305 views
Zelenskyy announced a new position for FIS head Ivashchenko in military intelligence after Budanov agreed to head the Presidential OfficePhoto
January 2, 11:39 AM • 42811 views
Zelenskyy offered Budanov to head the Presidential Office: named the tasks of the new head of the OPPhoto
January 2, 09:17 AM • 62936 views
The enemy did not attempt to go beyond Hrabovske: no assaults have been recorded in the last few days
January 2, 08:34 AM • 37386 views
Continuation of Russia's operation to disrupt peace talks: FIS warns that the Kremlin is preparing a large-scale provocation with human casualties
January 1, 01:04 PM • 68984 views
The GUR staged the death of RDC commander Kapustin, receiving $500,000 from Russian special services
January 1, 11:27 AM • 97898 views
Russia attacked ports and logistics in Odesa region and railways in Volyn and Sumy regions on New Year's Eve: Deputy Prime Minister reported details
January 1, 10:32 AM • 67337 views
New Year's Eve in Ukraine: 112 service received 5,000 reports and two calls about fireworks and salutes
January 1, 10:10 AM • 60461 views
Check-ups for those 40+ are now available to Ukrainians: what it is and how to use itPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 205216 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
2.9m/s
76%
737mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
The number of victims of the Russian strike on Kharkiv has risen to two: a woman was found under the rubblePhotoJanuary 3, 12:47 AM • 6126 views
Occupiers concealed water crisis in Donetsk region, promoting New Year holidays - Center for Countering DisinformationJanuary 3, 01:34 AM • 12959 views
Earthquake in Mexico: many dead and injuredVideoJanuary 3, 04:32 AM • 9238 views
Continuation of the war is beneficial for Putin, which irritates Trump - Politico05:40 AM • 11524 views
Drone attack in Kyiv region: damage reported in Obukhiv district07:38 AM • 5540 views
Publications
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic OdrexJanuary 2, 09:26 AM • 35823 views
How to behave on reservoirs in winter and what to do if you find yourself in icy water: police gave adviceJanuary 1, 05:58 PM • 54845 views
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferralJanuary 1, 11:39 AM • 69997 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 205222 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 124239 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Mykhailo Fedorov
Nicolas Maduro
Kyrylo Budanov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Poland
Czech Republic
Advertisement
UNN Lite
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photosVideoJanuary 1, 12:15 PM • 40746 views
Elegance and restraint: main trends in hairstyles for 2026PhotoJanuary 1, 12:07 AM • 51286 views
First full moon of 2026 will continue the series of supermoons: when to expect itJanuary 1, 12:00 AM • 50822 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 124235 views
Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross break up after 9 years togetherDecember 31, 03:46 PM • 47919 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Film
The Guardian
The Diplomat

Czech President to discuss anti-Ukrainian statements of Parliament Speaker at government level

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1298 views

Czech President Petr Pavel expressed concern over the anti-Ukrainian statements made by the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Tomio Okamura. He plans to discuss this issue with the Prime Minister and constitutional officials.

Czech President to discuss anti-Ukrainian statements of Parliament Speaker at government level

Czech President Petr Pavel expressed concern about the anti-Ukrainian statements of the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies and stated that he would raise this issue for discussion with the Prime Minister and constitutional officials. This was reported by Czech President Petr Pavel on the social network X, writes UNN.

Details

The President of the Czech Republic emphasized that the statement of the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies causes concern not only within the state, but also abroad.

The statement of the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, the third largest constitutional official, causes concern not only among our citizens, but also abroad, among our allies and partners. I will discuss this at the next meeting with the Prime Minister of the coalition government and at the meeting of constitutional officials. Coordination of foreign and security policy is the basis of our trust as a partner

-  the post says.

Recall

Czech Parliament Speaker Tomio Okamura spoke against providing weapons to Ukraine, calling the war "senseless." He stated that Czech pensioners' money should not go to support "pro-war propaganda."

In the Czech Republic, opposition deputies want to initiate a vote on the dismissal of SPD party leader Tomio Okamura from the post of speaker of the lower house of parliament. The collection of signatures necessary to put the issue to a vote will begin next week. This was announced today by the head of the Pirate Party, Zdeněk Hřib.

The new head of the lower house of the Czech parliament, Tomio Okamura, ordered the removal of the Ukrainian flag, installed in 2022. In response, the opposition hung new flags from the windows of parliamentary offices, calling Okamura's actions shameful.

Alla Kiosak

PoliticsNews of the World
Russian propaganda
Social network
War in Ukraine
Petr Pavel
Czech Republic
Ukraine