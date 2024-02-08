$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 14886 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 63894 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 212418 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 121870 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 390862 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 309950 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213596 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244145 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255057 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

+12°
1.9m/s
56%
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 253776 views

Mass clashes occurred in Romania over the ban on Georgescu participating in the elections

In Bucharest, about 1500 supporters of right-wing populist Kelin Georgescu protested against the refusal of his registration for the presidential elections. Tear gas was used during clashes with the police.

Politics • March 10, 03:18 AM • 125881 views

Flu outbreak in Romania: health authorities sound the alarm

Romania is experiencing a sharp rise in flu-related respiratory infections - 133,600 cases in one week. Among the 22 deaths, all were unvaccinated, and the authorities are stepping up security measures in hospitals and schools.

News of the World • February 1, 12:37 PM • 30044 views

Netflix reveals TOP 9 most popular TV series among Ukrainians

Netflix has released a rating of the most popular TV series among Ukrainian viewers. The list's leaders are The Squid Game and Missing You.

UNN Lite • January 16, 06:13 PM • 174417 views

Massive strike to begin in Belgium against cuts in social benefits

Belgium's three largest trade unions announced a 24-hour strike on January 13 over cuts to social benefits of €3 billion. Transport is expected to stop and mass protests involving 50-100 thousand people are expected.

News of the World • January 13, 05:43 AM • 25393 views

New protests take place in Romania due to the cancellation of presidential elections

Mass protests were held in Bucharest against the Constitutional Court's decision to cancel the 2024 presidential election. The action was organized by the AUR party, and several people were injured during the 10-hour rally.

News of the World • January 13, 12:38 AM • 25801 views

It was recorded for about 5 minutes: Romania detects new airspace breaching

Romania's radar systems detected a small flying object that penetrated 6 km inland in the Tulcea County. The object stayed in the airspace for about 5 minutes, after which it disappeared from the radar.

War • December 27, 09:43 AM • 18646 views

Romania elects president: first million votes registered

The first round of the presidential election in Romania has begun with 13 candidates. The favorite is the current Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu, who is competing with far-right leader George Simion.

News of the World • November 24, 08:10 AM • 19935 views

The second round of presidential elections in Moldova: about 30% of voters have already voted

As of 13:00, more than 850,000 citizens have voted in the second round of the presidential election in Moldova, which is about 30% of the electorate. More than 130 thousand people voted abroad.

News of the World • November 3, 01:37 PM • 23637 views

US warns Romania of threat to religious institutions

The United States urged its citizens not to visit religious institutions in Romania on October 11-13 due to security threats. Romanian intelligence stated that it had no information about possible attacks, but would act with heightened attention.

News of the World • October 13, 04:11 AM • 30211 views

Sybiha summarizes his tour of neighboring countries: there are agreements that the enemy will feel

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha has completed visits to Romania, Slovakia, and Moldova. He announced agreements on European integration, support for Ukraine, and joint projects with neighboring countries.

War • September 20, 11:41 AM • 13255 views

Ukraine, not Romania, asked to shoot down Russian drones: Media amended the article

The German newspaper FAZ mistakenly reported that Romania had asked Ukraine to shoot down Russian drones. In fact, it was Ukrainian Minister Sibiga who made the request to Romania.

War • September 19, 03:59 PM • 19045 views

Romania asks Ukraine to shoot down Russian drones flying into its territory - mass media

Romania has asked Ukraine to shoot down Russian drones flying into its territory. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga discussed military assistance and support from Western neighbors during his visit to Bucharest.

War • September 19, 02:18 PM • 25887 views

"Ukrainian sabotage" at a fuel depot: Romanian Defense Ministry refutes another Russian fake

The Romanian Ministry of Defense denied the information spread by Russian sources about the arson of a fuel depot by Ukrainian refugees. The ministry emphasized that there had been no fires at fuel depots in the country.

War • August 6, 12:19 PM • 27745 views

Romania plans to develop Neptun missiles with Ukraine - mass media

Romania intends to cooperate with Ukraine in the development of weapons, especially Neptun missiles. The aim is to strengthen control over the Black Sea after the war and strengthen the defense partnership.

News of the World • August 3, 12:56 PM • 28486 views

OSCE recognizes Russia's actions as genocide of the Ukrainian people

The OSCE Parliamentary Assembly adopted a resolution recognizing Russia's actions as genocide of the Ukrainian people and calling for the decolonization of the Russian Federation as a prerequisite for achieving lasting peace.

Politics • June 30, 07:47 AM • 25630 views

Romania denies visas to Russian delegation to OSCE PA

Romania refused to issue visas to the entire Russian delegation to the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly session in Bucharest, citing Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

War • June 15, 12:30 AM • 103801 views

"Rukavichka" in Romanian: in one of the counties of Romania, 7 thousand Ukrainians were registered in one house

In the Uman District of Botosani, located near the border with Ukraine, 7,000 Ukrainians were fictitiously registered at the same address in order to fraudulently obtain Romanian citizenship for a fee of 50 euros per person.

Society • May 31, 02:22 PM • 33748 views

Romania expels russian diplomat for activities contrary to the Vienna Convention

Romania expelled a russian diplomat for activities contrary to the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, while russia promised to give an "adequate response".

News of the World • May 24, 02:23 PM • 19889 views

Romania arrests a suspect of spying for Russia: he photographed military equipment near the border with Ukraine

A Romanian citizen was arrested for allegedly spying for Russia by observing, photographing and transmitting information about NATO military facilities and equipment.

News of the World • May 24, 10:45 AM • 17267 views

Pentagon chief discusses aid to Ukraine with Romania

Pentagon Secretary Lloyd Austin discusses Russia's invasion of Ukraine and further coordination of security assistance to Ukraine with Romanian National Defense Minister Angel Tilvar in a telephone conversation.

War • April 26, 02:58 AM • 111756 views

Over two-thirds of diaspora schools do not teach Ukrainian history - UWC

67% of schools in the diaspora do not have the history of Ukraine as an academic discipline in their curriculum, reports the head of the Ukrainian World Congress World Educational Coordinating Council.

Society • April 15, 10:43 AM • 14555 views

Black Sea Security Conference meets for the second time: delegations from 42 countries participate

The Second Black Sea Security Conference in Sofia analyzes the impact of Russian aggression on regional security and discusses strategies to counter threats and ensure sustainable development of peace-loving states.

War • April 15, 07:12 AM • 20065 views

Kremlin intensifies attempts to destabilize Moldova using pro-Russian figures - ISW

Moscow is trying to destabilize Moldovan democracy and society by using pro-Russian figures, such as Gagauzia's governor, Evgenia Gutsul, to create conditions for potential Russian aggression against Moldova.

War • April 9, 06:56 AM • 106168 views
Exclusive

Ukrainian governmental and municipal agencies are massively purchasing Knauf products to help Russia rebuild Mariupol

Two German companies, Knauf and WKB Systems, are supplying Russians with construction materials to rebuild occupied Mariupol, despite the fact that Knauf is actively present in Ukraine.

War • April 4, 05:58 PM • 128530 views

U.S. Special Representative Pritzker plans visit to Romania to discuss energy assistance to Ukraine

U. S. Special Representative for Ukraine's Economic Recovery Penny Pritzker is planning a visit to Romania to discuss with officials and business representatives the country's contribution to regional cooperation, emergency assistance to Ukraine in the energy sector, and long-term investments in infrastructure in Romania and Ukraine.

Economy • April 2, 04:49 PM • 28505 views

Von der Leyen becomes the leading candidate of the People's Party in the European elections

Ursula von der Leyen, the current President of the European Commission, has been confirmed as the leading candidate of the European People's Party in the upcoming European elections.

News of the World • March 7, 12:07 PM • 21862 views

Von der Leyen: a war tribunal awaits Putin

Putin is being prosecuted for war crimes and will face a military tribunal, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.

War • March 7, 11:33 AM • 25563 views

Iryna Kolyadenko wins gold at the European Wrestling Championships in Bucharest, two more Ukrainian athletes win bronze

Ukraine's women's freestyle wrestling team won one gold, two silver, and three bronze medals at the 2024 European Wrestling Championships in Bucharest, with Iryna Kolyadenko winning gold in the 65 kg category.

Sports • February 16, 07:59 PM • 27486 views

Beleniuk won bronze at the European Greco-Roman Wrestling Championships

Ukrainian wrestler Zhan Beleniuk won bronze at the European Greco-Roman Wrestling Championships, defeating Islam Abbasov of Azerbaijan in the final match.

Sports • February 13, 08:33 PM • 24800 views