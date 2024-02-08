In Bucharest, about 1500 supporters of right-wing populist Kelin Georgescu protested against the refusal of his registration for the presidential elections. Tear gas was used during clashes with the police.
Romania is experiencing a sharp rise in flu-related respiratory infections - 133,600 cases in one week. Among the 22 deaths, all were unvaccinated, and the authorities are stepping up security measures in hospitals and schools.
Netflix has released a rating of the most popular TV series among Ukrainian viewers. The list's leaders are The Squid Game and Missing You.
Belgium's three largest trade unions announced a 24-hour strike on January 13 over cuts to social benefits of €3 billion. Transport is expected to stop and mass protests involving 50-100 thousand people are expected.
Mass protests were held in Bucharest against the Constitutional Court's decision to cancel the 2024 presidential election. The action was organized by the AUR party, and several people were injured during the 10-hour rally.
Romania's radar systems detected a small flying object that penetrated 6 km inland in the Tulcea County. The object stayed in the airspace for about 5 minutes, after which it disappeared from the radar.
The first round of the presidential election in Romania has begun with 13 candidates. The favorite is the current Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu, who is competing with far-right leader George Simion.
As of 13:00, more than 850,000 citizens have voted in the second round of the presidential election in Moldova, which is about 30% of the electorate. More than 130 thousand people voted abroad.
The United States urged its citizens not to visit religious institutions in Romania on October 11-13 due to security threats. Romanian intelligence stated that it had no information about possible attacks, but would act with heightened attention.
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha has completed visits to Romania, Slovakia, and Moldova. He announced agreements on European integration, support for Ukraine, and joint projects with neighboring countries.
The German newspaper FAZ mistakenly reported that Romania had asked Ukraine to shoot down Russian drones. In fact, it was Ukrainian Minister Sibiga who made the request to Romania.
Romania has asked Ukraine to shoot down Russian drones flying into its territory. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga discussed military assistance and support from Western neighbors during his visit to Bucharest.
The Romanian Ministry of Defense denied the information spread by Russian sources about the arson of a fuel depot by Ukrainian refugees. The ministry emphasized that there had been no fires at fuel depots in the country.
Romania intends to cooperate with Ukraine in the development of weapons, especially Neptun missiles. The aim is to strengthen control over the Black Sea after the war and strengthen the defense partnership.
The OSCE Parliamentary Assembly adopted a resolution recognizing Russia's actions as genocide of the Ukrainian people and calling for the decolonization of the Russian Federation as a prerequisite for achieving lasting peace.
Romania refused to issue visas to the entire Russian delegation to the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly session in Bucharest, citing Russia's aggression against Ukraine.
In the Uman District of Botosani, located near the border with Ukraine, 7,000 Ukrainians were fictitiously registered at the same address in order to fraudulently obtain Romanian citizenship for a fee of 50 euros per person.
Romania expelled a russian diplomat for activities contrary to the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, while russia promised to give an "adequate response".
A Romanian citizen was arrested for allegedly spying for Russia by observing, photographing and transmitting information about NATO military facilities and equipment.
Pentagon Secretary Lloyd Austin discusses Russia's invasion of Ukraine and further coordination of security assistance to Ukraine with Romanian National Defense Minister Angel Tilvar in a telephone conversation.
67% of schools in the diaspora do not have the history of Ukraine as an academic discipline in their curriculum, reports the head of the Ukrainian World Congress World Educational Coordinating Council.
The Second Black Sea Security Conference in Sofia analyzes the impact of Russian aggression on regional security and discusses strategies to counter threats and ensure sustainable development of peace-loving states.
Moscow is trying to destabilize Moldovan democracy and society by using pro-Russian figures, such as Gagauzia's governor, Evgenia Gutsul, to create conditions for potential Russian aggression against Moldova.
Two German companies, Knauf and WKB Systems, are supplying Russians with construction materials to rebuild occupied Mariupol, despite the fact that Knauf is actively present in Ukraine.
U. S. Special Representative for Ukraine's Economic Recovery Penny Pritzker is planning a visit to Romania to discuss with officials and business representatives the country's contribution to regional cooperation, emergency assistance to Ukraine in the energy sector, and long-term investments in infrastructure in Romania and Ukraine.
Ursula von der Leyen, the current President of the European Commission, has been confirmed as the leading candidate of the European People's Party in the upcoming European elections.
Putin is being prosecuted for war crimes and will face a military tribunal, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.
Ukraine's women's freestyle wrestling team won one gold, two silver, and three bronze medals at the 2024 European Wrestling Championships in Bucharest, with Iryna Kolyadenko winning gold in the 65 kg category.
Ukrainian wrestler Zhan Beleniuk won bronze at the European Greco-Roman Wrestling Championships, defeating Islam Abbasov of Azerbaijan in the final match.