5% is a serious expenditure necessary to strengthen defense capabilities, as Russia will remain a threat to Europe in the near future, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated at the Forum in Bucharest. This is reported by UNN with reference to the official website of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

According to Mark Rutte, the current year has defined significant changes in NATO's activities and development, as the leaders of the commonwealth countries decided to invest 5% of GDP in defense by 2035.

The key reason is the military threat from Russia, Moscow's cooperation with North Korea, Iran, and other countries in the military or technological sectors.

The threats we face are real and enduring. The most obvious example of such a threat is Russia's unprovoked war against Ukraine. In the near future, Russia will remain a destabilizing force in Europe and the world. - Rutte reported.

According to the Secretary General of the bloc, 5% is "serious money and serious expenses."

But this is what we need to ensure security. As part of this, leaders have agreed to acquire more defense assets, including aircraft, tanks, ships, as well as drones, ammunition, - the official stated.

Rutte also noted that there is currently talk of an open dialogue between the countries of the Western military bloc's commonwealth. In his speech, Rutte spoke of achieving "good progress."

European allies and Canada are indeed stepping up their efforts, including Romania, which plans to increase defense spending to 3.5% by 2030. - Rutte emphasized.

"We need capabilities, we need equipment, real firepower and, of course, the most modern technologies," the representative of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization noted.

NATO Secretary General Rutte stated that the reduction of US troops in Romania will not affect the security of the Alliance.

Russia could pose a significant threat to NATO immediately after the end of active hostilities in Ukraine - ISW