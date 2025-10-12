Russia could pose a significant threat to NATO immediately after the end of active hostilities in Ukraine - ISW

$41.510.00
48.210.00
ukenru
October 11, 04:00 PM • 28955 views
A selection of films for long October evenings: from romance to dramaVideo
October 11, 02:06 PM • 48765 views
EES verification system introduced at EU borders: what Ukrainians need to know
October 11, 01:21 PM • 27796 views
There are good options, strong ideas: Zelenskyy discussed strengthening Ukrainian air defense with Trump
October 11, 12:56 PM • 33010 views
Death of blogger Hanich in Kyiv: what is known about him, and to whom he wrote before his death
October 11, 12:10 PM • 24588 views
SBU drones hit Bashneft refinery, 1,400 kilometers from Ukraine - source
October 11, 08:54 AM • 26260 views
In Kyiv, a well-known blogger was found in a car with a gunshot wound to the head: the police initiated criminal proceedings
October 10, 07:08 PM • 34254 views
Zelenskyy dissatisfied with the protection of Kyiv's thermal power plants
October 10, 05:04 PM • 43136 views
Svyrydenko submitted a proposal to the Rada regarding the appointment of Tetiana Berezhna as Minister of Culture
October 10, 03:17 PM • 65076 views
Demand for charging stations is growing in Ukraine: how prices have changed since the beginning of the war, and whether there is an increase in costPhoto
October 10, 02:10 PM • 35345 views
Ukrainian delegation prepares for US visit: Zelenskyy reveals details
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
2.8m/s
89%
749mm
Popular news
"Thank you, Trump": Witkoff spoke in Tel Aviv to a crowd of thousands amid ceasefire agreementPhotoOctober 11, 06:26 PM • 5310 views
Partisans of "ATESH" report catastrophic losses of occupiers in the southOctober 11, 06:44 PM • 7402 views
Vucic disappointed with Putin: dictator agreed only to short-term gas deal - BloombergOctober 11, 07:29 PM • 5102 views
Drone attack: temporarily occupied Donetsk engulfed in massive fire - mediaVideoOctober 11, 08:48 PM • 18538 views
Spiegel: Merkel helped the Russian army master modern combat tactics before Russia's invasion of UkraineOctober 11, 09:21 PM • 5834 views
Publications
A selection of films for long October evenings: from romance to dramaVideoOctober 11, 04:00 PM • 28945 views
EES verification system introduced at EU borders: what Ukrainians need to know October 11, 02:06 PM • 48750 views
Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2025 National Selection Final: who will represent Ukraine and where to watch itOctober 11, 08:00 AM • 30649 views
Demand for charging stations is growing in Ukraine: how prices have changed since the beginning of the war, and whether there is an increase in costPhotoOctober 10, 03:17 PM • 65073 views
Chargers, gas stoves, and generators: how much comfort costs during blackoutsPhotoOctober 10, 01:35 PM • 50439 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kostiantyn Hanich
Bloggers
Sébastien Lecornu
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv Oblast
Canada
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Bradley Cooper to star in 'Ocean's Eleven' prequel alongside Margot RobbieOctober 10, 11:09 AM • 34765 views
Meghan Markle in a black suit impressed with a rare red carpet appearance with Prince HarryVideoOctober 10, 10:04 AM • 36946 views
84-year-old billionaire Martha Stewart wowed the internet with a new look and responded to hatersPhotoOctober 10, 09:18 AM • 39183 views
Caesar Salad: top incredibly delicious and original recipesPhotoOctober 9, 12:21 PM • 104940 views
Netflix makes games available on TVsOctober 9, 06:39 AM • 47822 views
Actual
YouTube
Bild
Hand grenade
ATACMS
E-6 Mercury

Russia could pose a significant threat to NATO immediately after the end of active hostilities in Ukraine - ISW

Kyiv • UNN

 • 760 views

Russia could pose a significant threat to NATO earlier than 2036, as predicted by Ukrainian and Western intelligence agencies. Russia's constant sabotage and intelligence activities indicate the creation of informational and psychological conditions for a future war against NATO.

Russia could pose a significant threat to NATO immediately after the end of active hostilities in Ukraine - ISW

Russia could pose a significant threat to NATO much earlier than 2036, as predicted by Ukrainian and Western intelligence agencies. This is stated in a material from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that Russia's constant sabotage and intelligence activities using drones against military bases and critical infrastructure in Europe indicate that Russia has already entered the phase of creating informational and psychological conditions for its campaign to prepare for a possible war against NATO in the future.

Russia's long-range capabilities and extensive drone production potential pose an immediate threat to NATO. Russia's efforts to form forces and reports of efforts to create a strategic reserve of human resources that Russia could use in Ukraine or in a future ground war against NATO indicate that Russia can maintain and restore its human resources despite ongoing heavy losses from the war in Ukraine.

- analysts believe.

In their opinion, Russia will likely have significant combat power available within several months after the end of active hostilities in Ukraine, which it will be able to quickly deploy on NATO's eastern flank.

Russia is developing concepts of operations and tactics that allow it to conduct large-scale combat operations without using a large number of tanks or armored vehicles, while effectively depriving the enemy of the ability to use tanks or armored vehicles on a large scale.

- ISW states.

Ending the war in Ukraine will be more difficult than in the Middle East - Trump07.10.25, 20:45 • 3635 views

They "do not observe any signs that the Russian military command will have to wait until the Russian armed forces are fully restored before intensifying their attacks on NATO member states, and in fact Russia may attack before then if NATO cannot implement a deterrence system."

"Russia is now gaining significant experience in modern warfare in a constantly changing theater of operations, characterized by an extremely short innovation cycle. ... NATO and allies must be prepared to deter and, if necessary, overcome the threats that Russia is likely to pose immediately after the end of active hostilities in Ukraine, as well as in the future," analysts summarize.

Recall

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported that the losses of Russian occupiers in September amounted to 28.5 thousand people, while the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 70 objects on the territory of the Russian Federation.

Russia is raising taxes and cutting social programs to finance the war and the Kremlin - intelligence08.10.25, 16:02 • 2581 view

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Institute for the Study of War
NATO
Europe
Ukraine