Russia could pose a significant threat to NATO much earlier than 2036, as predicted by Ukrainian and Western intelligence agencies. This is stated in a material from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reports UNN.

It is noted that Russia's constant sabotage and intelligence activities using drones against military bases and critical infrastructure in Europe indicate that Russia has already entered the phase of creating informational and psychological conditions for its campaign to prepare for a possible war against NATO in the future.

Russia's long-range capabilities and extensive drone production potential pose an immediate threat to NATO. Russia's efforts to form forces and reports of efforts to create a strategic reserve of human resources that Russia could use in Ukraine or in a future ground war against NATO indicate that Russia can maintain and restore its human resources despite ongoing heavy losses from the war in Ukraine. - analysts believe.

In their opinion, Russia will likely have significant combat power available within several months after the end of active hostilities in Ukraine, which it will be able to quickly deploy on NATO's eastern flank.

Russia is developing concepts of operations and tactics that allow it to conduct large-scale combat operations without using a large number of tanks or armored vehicles, while effectively depriving the enemy of the ability to use tanks or armored vehicles on a large scale. - ISW states.

They "do not observe any signs that the Russian military command will have to wait until the Russian armed forces are fully restored before intensifying their attacks on NATO member states, and in fact Russia may attack before then if NATO cannot implement a deterrence system."

"Russia is now gaining significant experience in modern warfare in a constantly changing theater of operations, characterized by an extremely short innovation cycle. ... NATO and allies must be prepared to deter and, if necessary, overcome the threats that Russia is likely to pose immediately after the end of active hostilities in Ukraine, as well as in the future," analysts summarize.

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported that the losses of Russian occupiers in September amounted to 28.5 thousand people, while the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 70 objects on the territory of the Russian Federation.

