Ending the war in Ukraine will be more difficult than in the Middle East - Trump

US President Donald Trump believes that ending the war between Ukraine and Russia may be more difficult than the war in the Middle East. Trump stated this during a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney at the White House, UNN reports.

After all these years, during which tens of millions of people have been killed, there is an opportunity to bring peace to the Middle East. I have made other deals. As for Russia and Ukraine... last week 7,812 people were killed, it's madness. I thought it would be one of the easiest tasks. I get along well with Putin... I was disappointed in him because I thought it would be easy to solve. But it might be more difficult than in the Middle East. - said Trump.

Recall

US President Donald Trump stated that he had decided to send Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine. However, he wants to know how they will be used.