Exclusive
01:46 PM • 6354 views
"New strains are just variations of Omicron": virologist talks about the "Frankenstein" form of Covid-19
12:14 PM • 17208 views
Tetiana Berezhna may become Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy: the faction supported her candidacy
Exclusive
11:52 AM • 20756 views
Russian "Shaheds" started hitting moving targets: an expert explained how the Russian army manages to do this
Exclusive
10:08 AM • 23391 views
Medicines at the lowest price: why pharmacies are obliged to save your money
09:05 AM • 21782 views
Rada recognized the impossibility of local elections during the war: this to allow communities, mayors, and councils to continue their work
08:55 AM • 20560 views
"Europe must react": von der Leyen declared hybrid warfare and announced a roadmap of actions in two weeks
October 8, 07:23 AM • 18763 views
Russia attacked energy facilities in two regions, Chernihiv region has power outage schedules - Ministry of Energy
October 8, 07:01 AM • 21536 views
Train traffic on the Nizhyn direction is restricted due to shelling: list of delayed trains
October 8, 07:01 AM • 19380 views
The price of gold continues to rise and break records, and silver has also reacted to this increase
October 8, 06:24 AM • 17633 views
154 out of 183 drones launched by Russia neutralized over Ukraine overnight
Russia is raising taxes and cutting social programs to finance the war and the Kremlin - intelligence

Kyiv • UNN

 • 864 views

The draft federal budget of Russia for 2026–2028 envisages a redistribution of resources from social programs to the military-industrial complex and security agencies. The maintenance of the Russian dictator will become more expensive, exceeding the annual budgets of some regions.

Russia is raising taxes and cutting social programs to finance the war and the Kremlin - intelligence

The draft federal budget of Russia for 2026–2028 envisages a redistribution of resources from social and regional programs in favor of the military-industrial complex and security forces. In addition, the maintenance of the Russian dictator and his administration will again become more expensive and will exceed the annual budgets of regions such as Kalmykia or the Jewish Autonomous Region, UNN reports with reference to the Foreign Intelligence Service.

Details

According to intelligence, the Russian authorities plan to increase the VAT rate from 20% to 22%. Finance Minister Anton Siluanov admitted that this would lead to price increases and pressure on businesses. From 2026, a new tax system will be introduced for small and medium-sized businesses: the annual income threshold for the simplified system will be reduced from about $723,000 to $120,000, and preferential insurance contributions for IT companies will be abolished, increasing from 7.6% to 15%.

In addition, funding for 18 out of 51 state programs will be cut. The largest cuts are in expenditures for the programs "Chemical and Biological Safety" (–36%), "Development of the Aviation Industry" (–30%), and "Energy Development" (–29%). At the same time, appropriations for "Development of the Electronic and Radio-Electronic Industry" in the interests of the military-industrial complex will increase 4.4 times – to $2.2 billion in 2026.

The main threat to Putin's regime could be veterans of the war against Ukraine - intelligence07.10.25, 16:29 • 4646 views

Increased tax burden and reduced social spending indicate attempts by the authorities to curb the growth of military spending at the expense of the population. The Pension and Social Insurance Fund, which provides payments to 40 million Russian pensioners, will have a deficit of about $8.3 billion this year.

At the same time, the maintenance of Russian President Putin and his administration will again become more expensive, reaching $354 million in 2026 (approximately $1 million per day), which exceeds the annual budgets of regions such as Kalmykia or the Jewish Autonomous Region.

- summarized in intelligence.

Energy crisis in Russia: electricity deficit reaches 25 GW - intelligence06.10.25, 20:25 • 8018 views

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Electricity
Vladimir Putin