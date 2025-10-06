By October 2025, electricity demand in Russia exceeded its generation, and the deficit has already reached 25 GW. The main reasons are physically worn-out thermal power plants, overloaded transmission lines, and limited access to modern equipment due to Western sanctions. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Foreign Intelligence Service.

2025 intensified the trend of increasing electricity deficit in Russia. Due to demand from industrial, residential, and municipal consumers exceeding the total generation of all power plants, as of October this year, the power shortage in the grid has already reached 25 GW. - stated in the post.

As indicated, among the main causes of the deficit, the imbalance between consumption growth and infrastructure development stands out the most.

The main thermal power plants in Russia have been operating for over 30 years and are heavily worn out - over 70% of the equipment needs replacement or repair, the intelligence service notes. Because of this, transmission lines are often overloaded, and local accidents and malfunctions have become a common problem. The Kamchatka and Krasnoyarsk regions, Magadan and Sakhalin oblasts, Chukotka Autonomous Okrug, and the North Caucasus, which are not connected to the Unified Energy System of Russia, suffer the most from this.

Additional pressure came from Western sanctions for the military invasion of Ukraine, as a result of which Russia lost access to modern energy equipment, software, and technologies. Therefore, power engineers cannot hope for modernization of power grids and implementation of energy-efficient solutions. - added the Foreign Intelligence Service.

Despite the Russian government's attempts to stabilize the energy system through compensation, electricity discounts, and restrictions on non-priority consumers, the deficit is reportedly continuing to grow.

While the lion's share of the Russian budget goes to military spending, the economy and social sphere will not just suffer, but will systematically decline. - summarized the Intelligence Service.

