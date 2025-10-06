Drones attacked an oil refinery in Russia's Tyumen: locals report explosions

Drones attacked an oil refinery in Tyumen, Russia; local Telegram channels reported explosions, UNN reports, citing Astra.

Details

According to the information center of the Tyumen region government, "three UAVs were neutralized on the territory of the enterprise in Tyumen."

Information about the detection of UAVs was received this evening. All emergency services went to the scene. The operational actions of the emergency services prevented the detonation of the drones. There are no casualties. No explosions or fires occurred. All enterprises in this area are operating normally and have not stopped their work. - the Russian authorities assure.

However, a video of numerous fire trucks passing by appeared in local public groups, and residents of Tyumen reported two explosions.

Presumably, drones attacked the Antipinsky oil refinery. At the same time, the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations denies information about a fire at the refinery.

One of Russia's largest oil refineries, Kirishinefteorgsintez, has halted operations after a drone attack - Reuters