A woman found under the rubble of a Kharkiv high-rise building has been identified as the mother of the deceased boy

$42.170.00
49.550.00
ukenru
January 2, 04:10 PM • 17919 views
Ukraine handed over lists of prisoners of war to Turkey for verification and repatriation
January 2, 03:12 PM • 33819 views
Zelenskyy announced a new position for FIS head Ivashchenko in military intelligence after Budanov agreed to head the Presidential OfficePhoto
January 2, 11:39 AM • 38976 views
Zelenskyy offered Budanov to head the Presidential Office: named the tasks of the new head of the OPPhoto
January 2, 09:17 AM • 57876 views
The enemy did not attempt to go beyond Hrabovske: no assaults have been recorded in the last few days
January 2, 08:34 AM • 34964 views
Continuation of Russia's operation to disrupt peace talks: FIS warns that the Kremlin is preparing a large-scale provocation with human casualties
January 1, 01:04 PM • 67378 views
The GUR staged the death of RDC commander Kapustin, receiving $500,000 from Russian special services
January 1, 11:27 AM • 95788 views
Russia attacked ports and logistics in Odesa region and railways in Volyn and Sumy regions on New Year's Eve: Deputy Prime Minister reported details
January 1, 10:32 AM • 66689 views
New Year's Eve in Ukraine: 112 service received 5,000 reports and two calls about fireworks and salutes
January 1, 10:10 AM • 60011 views
Check-ups for those 40+ are now available to Ukrainians: what it is and how to use itPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 202993 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
2.6m/s
79%
737mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Mykolaiv attacked by drones: at least three explosionsJanuary 2, 11:39 PM • 5756 views
In the pursuit of birth rate: China reinstated tax on contraceptivesJanuary 3, 12:15 AM • 5444 views
Occupiers concealed water crisis in Donetsk region, promoting New Year holidays - Center for Countering DisinformationJanuary 3, 01:34 AM • 10739 views
Earthquake in Mexico: many dead and injuredVideo04:32 AM • 4634 views
Continuation of the war is beneficial for Putin, which irritates Trump - Politico05:40 AM • 7896 views
Publications
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic OdrexJanuary 2, 09:26 AM • 33687 views
How to behave on reservoirs in winter and what to do if you find yourself in icy water: police gave adviceJanuary 1, 05:58 PM • 52778 views
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferralJanuary 1, 11:39 AM • 68345 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 202995 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 121989 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Kyrylo Budanov
Mykhailo Fedorov
Ihor Terekhov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
France
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photosVideoJanuary 1, 12:15 PM • 39846 views
Elegance and restraint: main trends in hairstyles for 2026PhotoJanuary 1, 12:07 AM • 50270 views
First full moon of 2026 will continue the series of supermoons: when to expect itJanuary 1, 12:00 AM • 49924 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 121985 views
Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross break up after 9 years togetherDecember 31, 03:46 PM • 47178 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
The Guardian
The Diplomat

A woman found under the rubble of a Kharkiv high-rise building has been identified as the mother of the deceased boy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 446 views

The body of a woman, extricated from under the rubble of a Kharkiv high-rise building, has been preliminarily identified as the mother of the three-year-old boy found earlier. The identities of the deceased were preliminarily established after recognition by an acquaintance.

A woman found under the rubble of a Kharkiv high-rise building has been identified as the mother of the deceased boy

The body of a young woman, unblocked from under the rubble of a Kharkiv high-rise building, was preliminarily identified as the mother of the deceased three-year-old boy. This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, writes UNN.

Details

"At night, the body of a young woman, the mother of a three-year-old boy who was found earlier, was unblocked from under the rubble of the destroyed building," the report says.

According to the report, the identities of the deceased were preliminarily established after an acquaintance recognized them.

Final identification will take place after appropriate expert examinations.

Recall

On January 2, the body of a child was found under the rubble in Kharkiv, said Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov.

Earlier, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, clarified that the number of victims of the Russian missile attack reached 28 people, including a 6-month-old child. 

In addition, he released data on the destruction:

▪️ a five-story building destroyed; 

▪️ part of the entrance of a four-story apartment building destroyed; 

▪️ window glazing and facades in nearby buildings damaged; 

▪️ contact networks, power lines and traffic lights damaged; 

▪️ 13 cars damaged. 

According to him, emergency services continue to work at the site of the enemy attack. The rubble is being cleared and people are being searched for under it. 

Volunteers of the Coordination Humanitarian Center are actively working at the sites of destruction: closing broken windows, cleaning the area around damaged buildings.

Olga Rozgon

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
War in Ukraine
Kharkiv