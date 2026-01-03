A woman found under the rubble of a Kharkiv high-rise building has been identified as the mother of the deceased boy

The body of a young woman, unblocked from under the rubble of a Kharkiv high-rise building, was preliminarily identified as the mother of the deceased three-year-old boy. This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, writes UNN.

Details

"At night, the body of a young woman, the mother of a three-year-old boy who was found earlier, was unblocked from under the rubble of the destroyed building," the report says.

According to the report, the identities of the deceased were preliminarily established after an acquaintance recognized them.

Final identification will take place after appropriate expert examinations.

Recall

On January 2, the body of a child was found under the rubble in Kharkiv, said Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov.

Earlier, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, clarified that the number of victims of the Russian missile attack reached 28 people, including a 6-month-old child.

In addition, he released data on the destruction:

▪️ a five-story building destroyed;

▪️ part of the entrance of a four-story apartment building destroyed;

▪️ window glazing and facades in nearby buildings damaged;

▪️ contact networks, power lines and traffic lights damaged;

▪️ 13 cars damaged.

According to him, emergency services continue to work at the site of the enemy attack. The rubble is being cleared and people are being searched for under it.

Volunteers of the Coordination Humanitarian Center are actively working at the sites of destruction: closing broken windows, cleaning the area around damaged buildings.