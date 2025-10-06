$41.230.05
One of Russia's largest oil refineries, Kirishinefteorgsintez, has halted operations after a drone attack - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1542 views

The Kirishi oil refinery halted its main crude oil processing unit after a drone attack on October 4. Operations are expected to resume within a month, which could reduce fuel production volumes in Russia.

After a drone attack and fire on October 4, the Kirishi oil refinery shut down its main crude oil processing unit. The damage led to a partial halt in fuel production amid a gasoline shortage in the country. Operations are expected to resume within a month, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

Russia's largest oil refinery in Kirishi halted operations after a drone attack

- sources report.

As stated, the Kirishi oil refinery, one of the largest in Russia, shut down its CDU-6 crude oil distillation unit (its most productive unit) after a drone attack and subsequent fire on October 4.

"Its restoration is expected to take about a month," two industry sources said on Monday.

Consequences

The shutdown of the enterprise may slightly reduce fuel production in Russia, which is already experiencing a fuel crisis due to a shortage of some types of gasoline. The reason for this was regular attacks by Ukrainian drones on the country's energy infrastructure facilities.

According to sources, CDU-6 has a capacity of 8 million metric tons per year, or 160,000 barrels per day, which is about 40% of the plant's total refining capacity.

They also stated that the plant, owned by Surgutneftegaz (SNGS.MM), is bringing back into operation another of its main units, which was damaged by drones in mid-September.

While the damaged CDU-6 unit is being repaired, the plant will continue to operate at approximately 70% of its capacity. This will be possible due to the use of other production units, which will temporarily operate at an increased load.

According to industry sources, in 2024, the refinery processed 17.5 million tons of oil, which accounted for 6.6% of the total oil processing volume in Russia.

Last year, it produced 2 million tons of gasoline, 7.1 million tons of diesel fuel, 6.1 million tons of fuel oil, and 600,000 tons of bitumen.

Details

Earlier, UNN wrote that the Special Operations Forces of Ukraine, with the assistance of the "Black Spark" movement, attacked the Kirishinefteorgsintez oil refinery in the Leningrad region. The units for the production of linear alkylbenzenes and primary oil processing were hit, this is already the third attack on the enterprise in 2025.

Alona Utkina

