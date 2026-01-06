An explosion occurred in Dnipro amid a ballistic threat 6 January 2026
Kyiv • UNN
An explosion occurred in Dnipro, as reported by local Telegram channels. The Air Force had previously warned of a ballistic missile threat from the southeastern direction and a high-speed target heading towards the city.
Earlier, the Air Force warned of the threat of ballistic missile use from the southeastern direction, and then of a high-speed target heading towards Dnipro.
