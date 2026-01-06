An explosion occurred in Dnipro amid a ballistic threat 6 January 2026

$42.420.13
Italian Rocco, who respects Putin and considers Ukraine a "bad country," banned from entering for 3 years - SBGS
January 6, 11:59 AM • 42306 views
Security guarantees for Ukraine will include mandatory support commitments: Reuters learned what is in the draft statement of the Paris summit
January 6, 11:40 AM • 66907 views
Tusk: details of the "Paris Declaration" to be discussed at the summit in France, signing possible in Washington in the coming days
January 6, 09:58 AM • 47936 views
Another inspection of the scandalous Odrex clinic, where patients died, is to take place
January 6, 08:46 AM • 67362 views
Reuters: Ukraine's allies gather in Paris to coordinate contributions to multinational forces and broader security guarantees
Exclusive
January 5, 07:29 PM • 55815 views
Child hospitalized in intensive care after dental treatment is alive
Exclusive
January 5, 02:42 PM • 78378 views
Demonstration of power renewal, strengthening of the President's influence: political scientist on personnel changes in Ukraine
Exclusive
January 5, 02:05 PM • 147305 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
January 5, 01:13 PM • 59533 views
Venezuelan leader Maduro faces death penalty in US: what he is suspected ofVideo
January 5, 12:32 PM • 57227 views
Official: Yevhen Khmara to temporarily perform duties of SBU head
Publications
Exclusives
US prepares Greenland deal to boost influence on island - The Economist
Ukraine to be covered by snowfalls, blizzards, and sharp cold snap down to -23°C
Frost and black ice: how to avoid fractures and what to do if you get injured anyway
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' reboot
China responded to Venezuela's statement on Ukraine, reaffirming its position
Frost and black ice: how to avoid fractures and what to do if you get injured anyway
The last of the Christmas cycle holidays - Epiphany: traditions and superstitions
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
Exclusive
January 5, 02:05 PM • 147304 views
Selection without competition: why the Deputy Prime Minister is rushing to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic Odrex
Exclusive
January 5, 09:07 AM • 152957 views
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' reboot
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the US
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box office
DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in Venezuela
Damiano David of Måneskin and Dove Cameron announce engagement
An explosion occurred in Dnipro amid a ballistic threat

Kyiv • UNN

 • 612 views

An explosion occurred in Dnipro, as reported by local Telegram channels. The Air Force had previously warned of a ballistic missile threat from the southeastern direction and a high-speed target heading towards the city.

An explosion occurred in Dnipro amid a ballistic threat

An explosion occurred in Dnipro amid a ballistic threat, UNN reports.

An explosion occurred in Dnipro 

- local Telegram channels report.

Earlier, the Air Force warned of the threat of ballistic missile use from the southeastern direction, and then of a high-speed target heading towards Dnipro.

Kryvyi Rih suffered a ballistic attack: an infrastructure facility was hit - Vilkul

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Dnipro