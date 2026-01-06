Strike on the 100th arsenal of the Main Rocket and Artillery Directorate of the Russian Ministry of Defense: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed details

$42.420.13
49.510.07
ukenru
02:48 PM • 882 views
Italian Rocco, who respects Putin and considers Ukraine a "bad country," banned from entering for 3 years - SBGS
11:59 AM • 14591 views
Security guarantees for Ukraine will include mandatory support commitments: Reuters learned what is in the draft statement of the Paris summit
11:40 AM • 23846 views
Tusk: details of the "Paris Declaration" to be discussed at the summit in France, signing possible in Washington in the coming days
09:58 AM • 35167 views
Another inspection of the scandalous Odrex clinic, where patients died, is to take place
January 6, 08:46 AM • 54296 views
Reuters: Ukraine's allies gather in Paris to coordinate contributions to multinational forces and broader security guarantees
Exclusive
January 5, 07:29 PM • 51446 views
Child hospitalized in intensive care after dental treatment is alive
Exclusive
January 5, 02:42 PM • 74030 views
Demonstration of power renewal, strengthening of the President's influence: political scientist on personnel changes in Ukraine
Exclusive
January 5, 02:05 PM • 138335 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
January 5, 01:13 PM • 57082 views
Venezuelan leader Maduro faces death penalty in US: what he is suspected ofVideo
January 5, 12:32 PM • 55090 views
Official: Yevhen Khmara to temporarily perform duties of SBU head
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−1°
0.8m/s
93%
747mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Thailand again accuses Cambodia of violating ceasefireJanuary 6, 05:19 AM • 37483 views
"Spewing hot air" about "zones of influence" and "sick fantasies of losers": MFA and CCD reacted to a publication about Russia's hopes after the US operation in VenezuelaJanuary 6, 08:04 AM • 43079 views
US prepares Greenland deal to boost influence on island - The Economist09:19 AM • 38697 views
Ukraine to be covered by snowfalls, blizzards, and sharp cold snap down to -23°C11:20 AM • 56377 views
China responded to Venezuela's statement on Ukraine, reaffirming its position01:29 PM • 23845 views
Publications
Frost and black ice: how to avoid fractures and what to do if you get injured anyway11:35 AM • 16444 views
The last of the Christmas cycle holidays - Epiphany: traditions and superstitionsJanuary 5, 06:15 PM • 59829 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
Exclusive
January 5, 02:05 PM • 138335 views
Selection without competition: why the Deputy Prime Minister is rushing to appoint the head of the State Aviation ServiceJanuary 5, 12:50 PM • 84772 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
Exclusive
January 5, 09:07 AM • 147217 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Rustem Umerov
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Paris
France
Italy
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' reboot12:31 PM • 7512 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 33142 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 76794 views
DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in VenezuelaJanuary 4, 04:22 PM • 69601 views
Damiano David of Måneskin and Dove Cameron announce engagementPhotoJanuary 4, 03:02 PM • 64766 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Film
ChatGPT
Financial Times

Strike on the 100th arsenal of the Main Rocket and Artillery Directorate of the Russian Ministry of Defense: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 754 views

The Defense Forces of Ukraine struck the 100th arsenal of the Main Rocket and Artillery Directorate of the Russian Ministry of Defense in the Kostroma region. A fire was recorded at the facility, and the evacuation of the local population was announced.

Strike on the 100th arsenal of the Main Rocket and Artillery Directorate of the Russian Ministry of Defense: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed details
Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Defense Forces of Ukraine struck the 100th arsenal of the Main Missile and Artillery Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation in the area of the settlement of Neya, Kostroma Oblast, Russia. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

According to the General Staff, a fire was recorded on the territory of the facility. The extent of the damage is being clarified. Local residents have also been evacuated.

Additionally

The 100th arsenal of the GRAU is a long-term ammunition storage complex that is part of the supply system for the ground forces, aerospace forces, and airborne troops of the Russian Federation. This facility performs the functions of accounting, technical maintenance, storage, and preparation for shipment of artillery ammunition, as well as tactical and operational-tactical missiles.

As noted by the General Staff, the destruction of this facility significantly disrupts the logistical chains of ammunition supply, reduces the operational capabilities of enemy combat units, and complicates offensive operations.

Recall

Long-range drones of the SBU's "Alpha" Special Operations Center successfully attacked the No. 100 GRAU arsenal in Kostroma Oblast and the "Gercon Plus" oil depot in Lipetsk Oblast.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in UkraineNews of the World
Energy
Martial law
War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine