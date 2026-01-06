Strike on the 100th arsenal of the Main Rocket and Artillery Directorate of the Russian Ministry of Defense: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed details

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Defense Forces of Ukraine struck the 100th arsenal of the Main Missile and Artillery Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation in the area of the settlement of Neya, Kostroma Oblast, Russia. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

According to the General Staff, a fire was recorded on the territory of the facility. The extent of the damage is being clarified. Local residents have also been evacuated.

Additionally

The 100th arsenal of the GRAU is a long-term ammunition storage complex that is part of the supply system for the ground forces, aerospace forces, and airborne troops of the Russian Federation. This facility performs the functions of accounting, technical maintenance, storage, and preparation for shipment of artillery ammunition, as well as tactical and operational-tactical missiles.

As noted by the General Staff, the destruction of this facility significantly disrupts the logistical chains of ammunition supply, reduces the operational capabilities of enemy combat units, and complicates offensive operations.

Recall

Long-range drones of the SBU's "Alpha" Special Operations Center successfully attacked the No. 100 GRAU arsenal in Kostroma Oblast and the "Gercon Plus" oil depot in Lipetsk Oblast.