Multinational forces will ensure the "revival of the Ukrainian armed forces": Media published a draft statement by Western leaders

Multinational forces, to be deployed after a ceasefire, will provide "security measures in the air, at sea, and on land" for Ukraine and guarantee the "revival of the Ukrainian armed forces." This is stated in the draft statement of Western allies, reports UNN with reference to The Guardian.

"A continuous, reliable ceasefire monitoring system will be established. It will be led by the US with international participation," the draft statement says.

Multinational forces, to be deployed after a ceasefire, will provide "security measures in the air, at sea, and on land" for Ukraine and guarantee the "revival of the Ukrainian armed forces," it adds. "These elements will be led by European countries."

The forces will include the US, "including American capabilities such as intelligence and logistics," and "the US commits to support the forces in the event of an attack" by Russia, the document states.

There will also be "commitments to support Ukraine in the event of a future armed attack by Russia to restore peace."

The statement says that these commitments "may include the use of military capabilities, intelligence and logistical support, diplomatic initiatives, and the adoption of additional sanctions."

The Coalition of the Willing summit has begun at the Élysée Palace. The event is attended by French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, as well as 30 other officials.