Italian Rocco, who respects Putin and considers Ukraine a "bad country," banned from entering for 3 years - SBGS
11:59 AM • 16221 views
Security guarantees for Ukraine will include mandatory support commitments: Reuters learned what is in the draft statement of the Paris summit
11:40 AM • 25806 views
Tusk: details of the "Paris Declaration" to be discussed at the summit in France, signing possible in Washington in the coming days
09:58 AM • 36929 views
Another inspection of the scandalous Odrex clinic, where patients died, is to take place
January 6, 08:46 AM • 56407 views
Reuters: Ukraine's allies gather in Paris to coordinate contributions to multinational forces and broader security guarantees
Exclusive
January 5, 07:29 PM • 52118 views
Child hospitalized in intensive care after dental treatment is alive
Exclusive
January 5, 02:42 PM • 74774 views
Demonstration of power renewal, strengthening of the President's influence: political scientist on personnel changes in Ukraine
Exclusive
January 5, 02:05 PM • 139988 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
January 5, 01:13 PM • 57483 views
Venezuelan leader Maduro faces death penalty in US: what he is suspected of
January 5, 12:32 PM • 55447 views
Official: Yevhen Khmara to temporarily perform duties of SBU head
Multinational deterrence forces and commitment to support Ukraine in case of a renewed attack: European Commission President on security guarantees for Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 76 views

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced that the goal of the Coalition of the Willing meeting is to provide reliable security guarantees for Ukraine. Ukraine's accession to the EU will be a key security guarantee and a central pillar of prosperity.

Multinational deterrence forces and commitment to support Ukraine in case of a renewed attack: European Commission President on security guarantees for Kyiv

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, announced that the goal of the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing is to provide reliable security guarantees for Ukraine, reports UNN.

The Coalition of the Willing is meeting today in Paris. Our goal is clear: to provide reliable security guarantees for Ukraine. A strong Ukrainian armed force capable of deterring future attacks, a multinational deterrence force, and binding commitments to support Ukraine in the event of a future attack by Russia.

- von der Leyen announced on social network X.

In addition, the President of the European Commission noted that "Ukraine's accession to the EU will be both a key security guarantee and a central pillar of our transformative prosperity proposal."

Preparing important political steps: Zelenskyy announced that today will be the most representative meeting of the Coalition of the Willing

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkrainePolitics
War in Ukraine
"Coalition of the Willing"
European Commission
Paris
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine