Multinational deterrence forces and commitment to support Ukraine in case of a renewed attack: European Commission President on security guarantees for Kyiv

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, announced that the goal of the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing is to provide reliable security guarantees for Ukraine, reports UNN.

The Coalition of the Willing is meeting today in Paris. Our goal is clear: to provide reliable security guarantees for Ukraine. A strong Ukrainian armed force capable of deterring future attacks, a multinational deterrence force, and binding commitments to support Ukraine in the event of a future attack by Russia. - von der Leyen announced on social network X.

In addition, the President of the European Commission noted that "Ukraine's accession to the EU will be both a key security guarantee and a central pillar of our transformative prosperity proposal."

Preparing important political steps: Zelenskyy announced that today will be the most representative meeting of the Coalition of the Willing