Preparing important political steps: Zelenskyy announced that today will be the most representative meeting of the Coalition of the Willing

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the most representative meeting of the Coalition of the Willing will take place today in Paris, and also announced the preparation of "important political steps," UNN reports.

Representatives of 35 countries will meet in Paris at a summit on security guarantees for Ukraine. This will be preceded by a reception for French President Emmanuel Macron, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff, and Jared Kushner.