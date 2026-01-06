Preparing important political steps: Zelenskyy announced that today will be the most representative meeting of the Coalition of the Willing
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the most representative meeting of the Coalition of the Willing in Paris, where important political steps are being prepared. The meeting will be attended by heads of state, leaders of international organizations, and representatives from 35 countries.
Today in Paris – the most representative meeting of the Coalition of the Willing: heads of states, leaders of international organizations, ministerial level and ambassadors. We are preparing important political steps
Representatives of 35 countries will meet in Paris at a summit on security guarantees for Ukraine. This will be preceded by a reception for French President Emmanuel Macron, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff, and Jared Kushner.