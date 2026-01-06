$42.420.13
49.510.07
ukenru
11:59 AM • 7006 views
Security guarantees for Ukraine will include mandatory support commitments: Reuters learned what is in the draft statement of the Paris summit
11:40 AM • 11366 views
Tusk: details of the "Paris Declaration" to be discussed at the summit in France, signing possible in Washington in the coming days
09:58 AM • 25869 views
Another inspection of the scandalous Odrex clinic, where patients died, is to take place
08:46 AM • 42790 views
Reuters: Ukraine's allies gather in Paris to coordinate contributions to multinational forces and broader security guarantees
Exclusive
January 5, 07:29 PM • 44111 views
Child hospitalized in intensive care after dental treatment is alive
Exclusive
January 5, 02:42 PM • 68928 views
Demonstration of power renewal, strengthening of the President's influence: political scientist on personnel changes in Ukraine
Exclusive
January 5, 02:05 PM • 126363 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
January 5, 01:13 PM • 55589 views
Venezuelan leader Maduro faces death penalty in US: what he is suspected ofVideo
January 5, 12:32 PM • 53842 views
Official: Yevhen Khmara to temporarily perform duties of SBU head
January 5, 09:38 AM • 47755 views
Zelenskyy officially appointed Kyslytsya as First Deputy Head of the President's Office: decree issued
Publications
Exclusives
Tags
Authors
Preparing important political steps: Zelenskyy announced that today will be the most representative meeting of the Coalition of the Willing

Kyiv • UNN

 • 314 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the most representative meeting of the Coalition of the Willing in Paris, where important political steps are being prepared. The meeting will be attended by heads of state, leaders of international organizations, and representatives from 35 countries.

Preparing important political steps: Zelenskyy announced that today will be the most representative meeting of the Coalition of the Willing

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the most representative meeting of the Coalition of the Willing will take place today in Paris, and also announced the preparation of "important political steps," UNN reports.

Today in Paris – the most representative meeting of the Coalition of the Willing: heads of states, leaders of international organizations, ministerial level and ambassadors. We are preparing important political steps

- Zelenskyy stated.

Zelenskyy reveals first details of meeting with Macron06.01.26, 15:21 • 754 views

Recall

Representatives of 35 countries will meet in Paris at a summit on security guarantees for Ukraine. This will be preceded by a reception for French President Emmanuel Macron, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff, and Jared Kushner.

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
War in Ukraine
"Coalition of the Willing"
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Paris
France
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine