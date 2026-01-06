Zelenskyy reveals first details of meeting with Macron

$42.420.13
49.510.07
ukenru
11:59 AM • 5930 views
Security guarantees for Ukraine will include mandatory support commitments: Reuters learned what is in the draft statement of the Paris summit
11:40 AM • 10078 views
Tusk: details of the "Paris Declaration" to be discussed at the summit in France, signing possible in Washington in the coming days
09:58 AM • 24083 views
Another inspection of the scandalous Odrex clinic, where patients died, is to take place
08:46 AM • 40467 views
Reuters: Ukraine's allies gather in Paris to coordinate contributions to multinational forces and broader security guarantees
Exclusive
January 5, 07:29 PM • 42489 views
Child hospitalized in intensive care after dental treatment is alive
Exclusive
January 5, 02:42 PM • 67620 views
Demonstration of power renewal, strengthening of the President's influence: political scientist on personnel changes in Ukraine
Exclusive
January 5, 02:05 PM • 123434 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
January 5, 01:13 PM • 55215 views
Venezuelan leader Maduro faces death penalty in US: what he is suspected ofVideo
January 5, 12:32 PM • 53537 views
Official: Yevhen Khmara to temporarily perform duties of SBU head
January 5, 09:38 AM • 47620 views
Zelenskyy officially appointed Kyslytsya as First Deputy Head of the President's Office: decree issued
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
1.1m/s
94%
747mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Usman oil depot is on fire in Lipetsk region after drone attackVideoJanuary 6, 03:52 AM • 26319 views
Thailand again accuses Cambodia of violating ceasefireJanuary 6, 05:19 AM • 27975 views
"Spewing hot air" about "zones of influence" and "sick fantasies of losers": MFA and CCD reacted to a publication about Russia's hopes after the US operation in Venezuela08:04 AM • 33475 views
US prepares Greenland deal to boost influence on island - The Economist09:19 AM • 28980 views
Ukraine to be covered by snowfalls, blizzards, and sharp cold snap down to -23°C11:20 AM • 39671 views
Publications
Frost and black ice: how to avoid fractures and what to do if you get injured anyway11:35 AM • 9096 views
The last of the Christmas cycle holidays - Epiphany: traditions and superstitionsJanuary 5, 06:15 PM • 49984 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
Exclusive
January 5, 02:05 PM • 123550 views
Selection without competition: why the Deputy Prime Minister is rushing to appoint the head of the State Aviation ServiceJanuary 5, 12:50 PM • 74237 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
Exclusive
January 5, 09:07 AM • 137814 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mette Frederiksen
Emmanuel Macron
Donald Tusk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Venezuela
Paris
Greenland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' reboot12:31 PM • 2246 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 28826 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 72788 views
DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in VenezuelaJanuary 4, 04:22 PM • 65899 views
Damiano David of Måneskin and Dove Cameron announce engagementPhotoJanuary 4, 03:02 PM • 61284 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
Film
Bild

Zelenskyy reveals first details of meeting with Macron

Kyiv • UNN

 • 540 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with French President Emmanuel Macron real opportunities to counter Russian terror and diplomatic steps. Zelenskyy thanked Macron for his leadership and willingness to help Ukraine.

Zelenskyy reveals first details of meeting with Macron

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about his meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and noted that they discussed Ukraine's real capabilities to counter Russian terror, UNN reports.

During the meeting with President Emmanuel Macron, we discussed... Ukraine's real capabilities to counter Russian terror, our defense, and support that can strengthen our diplomatic positions. We also discussed diplomacy and our steps very thoroughly.

- Zelenskyy said.

He also noted that today in Paris there is the most representative meeting of the Coalition of the Willing: heads of state, leaders of international organizations, ministerial level, and ambassadors.

We are preparing important political steps

- Zelenskyy emphasized.

In addition, the President of Ukraine thanked Macron "for his leadership and willingness to help."

Zelenskyy arrived in Paris06.01.26, 12:59 • 1766 views

Recall

Representatives of 35 countries will meet in Paris for a summit on security guarantees for Ukraine. This will be preceded by a reception hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff, and Jared Kushner.

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
Russian propaganda
Martial law
War in Ukraine
"Coalition of the Willing"
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Paris
France
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine