Zelenskyy reveals first details of meeting with Macron

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about his meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and noted that they discussed Ukraine's real capabilities to counter Russian terror, UNN reports.

During the meeting with President Emmanuel Macron, we discussed... Ukraine's real capabilities to counter Russian terror, our defense, and support that can strengthen our diplomatic positions. We also discussed diplomacy and our steps very thoroughly. - Zelenskyy said.

He also noted that today in Paris there is the most representative meeting of the Coalition of the Willing: heads of state, leaders of international organizations, ministerial level, and ambassadors.

We are preparing important political steps - Zelenskyy emphasized.

In addition, the President of Ukraine thanked Macron "for his leadership and willingness to help."

Representatives of 35 countries will meet in Paris for a summit on security guarantees for Ukraine. This will be preceded by a reception hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff, and Jared Kushner.