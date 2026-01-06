$42.420.13
Another inspection of the scandalous Odrex clinic, where patients died, is to take place
Reuters: Ukraine's allies gather in Paris to coordinate contributions to multinational forces and broader security guarantees
Child hospitalized in intensive care after dental treatment is alive
Demonstration of power renewal, strengthening of the President's influence: political scientist on personnel changes in Ukraine
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
Venezuelan leader Maduro faces death penalty in US: what he is suspected ofVideo
Official: Yevhen Khmara to temporarily perform duties of SBU head
Zelenskyy officially appointed Kyslytsya as First Deputy Head of the President's Office: decree issued
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
"Surnames - upon completion of formal procedures": Zelenskyy announced the appointment of heads of five regional state administrations soon
Zelenskyy arrived in Paris

Kyiv • UNN

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Paris for a leaders' summit. Security guarantees, including multinational forces for Ukraine, will be discussed there with the participation of Trump's special envoys.

Zelenskyy arrived in Paris

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in Paris, journalists were informed by the President's Office, UNN reports.

Details

Zelenskyy arrived at the summit of leaders in Paris, where security guarantees are to be discussed, including multinational forces for Ukraine.

Special envoys of US President Donald Trump are expected to attend the meeting.

In Paris, Macron will host Zelenskyy with Witkoff and Kushner for lunch, and 35 countries will gather for the summit

Julia Shramko

