Zelenskyy arrived in Paris

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in Paris, journalists were informed by the President's Office, UNN reports.

Details

Zelenskyy arrived at the summit of leaders in Paris, where security guarantees are to be discussed, including multinational forces for Ukraine.

Special envoys of US President Donald Trump are expected to attend the meeting.

