In Egypt, 19 people, mostly teenage girls, died as a result of a collision between a truck and a minibus

Five long-awaited premieres: what to watch in hot July
02:03 PM • 4152 views
Five long-awaited premieres: what to watch in hot July
Exclusive
01:12 PM • 9720 views
Physical therapist explained the possible consequences of scoliosis and the causes of its occurrence
Exclusive
June 27, 04:06 PM • 38256 views
The GUR commented on whether Russia is delaying prisoner exchanges
June 27, 03:44 PM • 104350 views
Chernyshov Released on 120 Million Hryvnia Bail
Exclusive
June 27, 03:12 PM • 133162 views
"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength
June 27, 01:18 PM • 81267 views
Zelenskyy imposed new sanctions: what is envisioned
Exclusive
June 27, 01:01 PM • 200283 views
New EU sanctions against Russia are delayed: why is this happening and how much do the restrictions affect the Russian economy?
Exclusive
June 27, 10:27 AM • 57072 views
Kuzminykh and medicine: what is a person with an engineering degree and a case from NABU doing in the Verkhovna Rada's pharmaceutical subcommittee?
Exclusive
June 27, 10:12 AM • 69339 views
Demand recovers: what is happening with tourism in Ukraine, and how have prices changed
Exclusive
June 27, 09:36 AM • 56404 views
In Donetsk region, unknown assailants shot dead a mother, son, and their dog
Publications
Exclusives
"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength
Exclusive
June 27, 03:12 PM • 133162 views
Wedding of the century for 20 million: Bezos closed part of Venice for the ceremonyJune 27, 01:17 PM • 135489 views
New EU sanctions against Russia are delayed: why is this happening and how much do the restrictions affect the Russian economy?
Exclusive
June 27, 01:01 PM • 200283 views
ARMA re-examines "Alakor City": businessman with Russian passport Adamovsky tries to enter "Gulliver" for the second timeJune 27, 11:13 AM • 134495 views
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
Exclusive
June 26, 04:34 PM • 221071 views
In Egypt, 19 people, mostly teenage girls, died as a result of a collision between a truck and a minibus

Kyiv • UNN

 • 188 views

In Egypt, a truck crashed into a minibus carrying workers, killing 19 people, most of whom were teenage girls. The accident occurred on a regional road in Monufia province.

In Egypt, 19 people, mostly teenage girls, died as a result of a collision between a truck and a minibus

In Egypt, a truck collided with a minibus carrying workers on the road. As a result, 19 people died, most of them teenage girls, writes UNN with reference to Al Jazeera.

Details

The collision occurred early on Friday morning when workers were heading to work on a regional road in the city of Ashmoun in the Monufia province in the Nile Delta, north of Cairo.

A truck collided with a minibus carrying workers to work from their native village of Kafr as-Sanabsa. Most of the workers were teenagers – two of them only 14 years old – according to a list of names and ages published by the state daily newspaper "Al-Ahram". Egyptian media called the victims of the accident "martyrs for daily bread."

Only three people survived the accident and were taken to Ashmoun General Hospital. Egypt's Minister of Manpower Mohamed Gebran ordered authorities to pay compensation to the families of the deceased, up to $4,000 each. Each injured person will also receive $400.

Monufia Governor Ibrahim Abu Leimon said the cause of the accident would be investigated. Preliminary reports suggest that speeding may have been a key factor.

Abu Leimon also called on the country's Ministry of Transport to review safety measures on the regional road.

Addition

A bus with 55 Ukrainians overturned near Constanta during the Odesa-Bucharest trip; four injured refused hospitalization. The Embassy of Ukraine in Romania is monitoring the situation and establishing the causes of the accident.

"According to the Consular Department of the Embassy of Ukraine in Romania, a bus of a Ukrainian company operating on the Odesa-Bucharest route overturned on the DN22 highway near the city of Constanta," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
Bucharest
Cairo
Egypt
Odesa
Tesla
