In Egypt, 19 people, mostly teenage girls, died as a result of a collision between a truck and a minibus

In Egypt, a truck collided with a minibus carrying workers on the road. As a result, 19 people died, most of them teenage girls, writes UNN with reference to Al Jazeera.

Details

The collision occurred early on Friday morning when workers were heading to work on a regional road in the city of Ashmoun in the Monufia province in the Nile Delta, north of Cairo.

A truck collided with a minibus carrying workers to work from their native village of Kafr as-Sanabsa. Most of the workers were teenagers – two of them only 14 years old – according to a list of names and ages published by the state daily newspaper "Al-Ahram". Egyptian media called the victims of the accident "martyrs for daily bread."

Only three people survived the accident and were taken to Ashmoun General Hospital. Egypt's Minister of Manpower Mohamed Gebran ordered authorities to pay compensation to the families of the deceased, up to $4,000 each. Each injured person will also receive $400.

Monufia Governor Ibrahim Abu Leimon said the cause of the accident would be investigated. Preliminary reports suggest that speeding may have been a key factor.

Abu Leimon also called on the country's Ministry of Transport to review safety measures on the regional road.

Addition

