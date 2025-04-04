The latest round of talks in Cairo did not yield any results on extending the ceasefire agreement. The first phase of the agreement expires on December 2, but hostilities will not resume until agreements on the second phase are reached.
Israel proposes to extend the first phase of the ceasefire for 6 weeks to release hostages. Hamas insists on an immediate transition to the second phase of the agreement to achieve a lasting peace.
A new round of talks between Israel and Hamas began in Cairo with the mediation of Egypt, Qatar, and the United States. The parties are discussing the extension of the ceasefire and the release of hostages from Gaza.
Hamas agreed to transfer control of Gaza to the Palestinian Authority under pressure from Egypt. The condition is that Gazan workers keep their jobs in the new administration or guarantee pension payments.
Following the ceasefire agreement between Israel and the Palestinians, the situation with humanitarian convoys in Gaza is expected to stabilize. UNRWA has prepared 4000 trucks of aid, half of which is food.
The parties to the conflict sign a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip after finalizing the amendments.
The United States canceled the reward for the arrest of HTS leader Ahmed al-Sharaa after the first official meeting in Damascus. Syria's new leader promised to fight terrorism and promote regional peace.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine protested the participation of representatives of the occupation authorities of Crimea in the World Urban Forum in Cairo. The Ministry criticized UN-Habitat for insufficient control over the registration of participants.
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha will visit Oman, Angola, Egypt and South Africa on October 23-28. The purpose of the visits is to promote the Peace Formula, develop political dialogue and economic cooperation.
U. S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken is making his ninth visit to Israel since the start of the Gaza war. The goal is to secure a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, mediated by the US, Egypt and Qatar.
The leaders of the United States, Egypt, and Qatar initiated urgent talks between Israel and Hamas on August 15. The goal is to conclude a ceasefire agreement and release hostages.
Iran asked Egyptian airlines to avoid its airspace for 3 hours on Thursday due to military exercises. Egypt's Civil Aviation Ministry confirmed the ban, but an Iranian official denied the report.
Oil prices fell due to a sell-off in the stock market, caused by fear of a recession in the United States. The decline is limited due to the loss of supplies from Libya and the risk of an escalation of the conflict in the Middle East.
According to US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, KAMAZ did not agree with US President Joe Biden's plan for a cease-fire in Gaza, while Israel accepted this proposal.
Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar told Arab mediators that Hamas will not lay down its weapons and will not sign the proposal demanding it, insisting on a complete cease-fire in Gaza, according to an article in the Wall Street Journal.
Israeli troops advanced into the northern part of the Gaza Strip, killing and wounding dozens of Palestinians, and seized part of the city of Rafah near the border with Egypt, raising concerns about the deteriorating humanitarian situation.
Biden said that a truce in Gaza could begin as early as tomorrow if Hamas releases the hostages it is holding. In turn, Hamas accuses Netanyahu of obstructing the ceasefire talks and using them as a cover for an attack on Rafah.
Israel shelled the Rafah area of Gaza, killing a senior commander of the Islamic terrorist group al-Mujahideen Brigades and several civilians.
Oil prices rose on Thursday amid falling US crude stockpiles and increased Chinese imports, supporting expectations of rising demand in the world's two largest oil consuming countries.
Hamas refuses to make further compromises on the terms of the ceasefire with Israel, despite ongoing talks in Cairo aimed at halting Israel's offensive in Gaza.
In Cairo, negotiations on a truce between Israel and Hamas resumed with the participation of all parties, including representatives of Qatar, the United States and Egypt, aimed at agreeing on the terms of a ceasefire in the seven-month war in the Gaza Strip.
CIA chief William Burns visits Israel for talks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other officials amid efforts to bring about a cease-fire in Gaza and a possible hostage exchange.
Delegations from Hamas and Israel arrived in Cairo for talks on a ceasefire and a potential prisoner exchange mediated by Egypt and Qatar.
Israel has taken control of the Palestinian side of the Rafah crossing on the border between Gaza and Egypt, seizing a key road and striking more than 50 Hamas targets overnight.
Hamas accepts Egypt and Qatar's ceasefire proposal to end the war with Israel, but Jerusalem says it does not support the deal proposed by Cairo.
The ceasefire negotiations between Israel and Hamas in Gaza ended without result due to the inflexible positions of both sides after seven months of war.
Israel and Hamas may conclude a ceasefire agreement with the release of hostages after lengthy negotiations mediated by the United States, Qatar and Egypt.
Representatives of the United States and Israel at the talks in Cairo said that reaching a ceasefire agreement in Gaza could take several days.
CIA Director William Burns arrives in Cairo, Egypt, to participate in meetings to mediate a ceasefire and hostage release in the Gaza conflict.
Biden and Netanyahu discussed opening additional checkpoints in Gaza, increasing humanitarian aid, and negotiating a hostage release and ceasefire amid fears of famine.