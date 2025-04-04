$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15128 views

06:32 PM • 27423 views

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64185 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 212890 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122121 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391269 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310209 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213646 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244168 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255066 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22359 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 44665 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 130970 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14328 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13533 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131081 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 253956 views

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 2670 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 71956 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57064 views
Ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas reach deadlock

The latest round of talks in Cairo did not yield any results on extending the ceasefire agreement. The first phase of the agreement expires on December 2, but hostilities will not resume until agreements on the second phase are reached.

News of the World • March 1, 09:51 PM • 36456 views

Israel and Hamas fail to agree on next stage of Gaza truce

Israel proposes to extend the first phase of the ceasefire for 6 weeks to release hostages. Hamas insists on an immediate transition to the second phase of the agreement to achieve a lasting peace.

News of the World • February 28, 02:36 PM • 17334 views

New hostage negotiations: Israel and Hamas meet in Cairo

A new round of talks between Israel and Hamas began in Cairo with the mediation of Egypt, Qatar, and the United States. The parties are discussing the extension of the ceasefire and the release of hostages from Gaza.

News of the World • February 28, 02:30 AM • 25114 views

Hamas is ready to transfer control of Gaza to the Palestinian Authority - media

Hamas agreed to transfer control of Gaza to the Palestinian Authority under pressure from Egypt. The condition is that Gazan workers keep their jobs in the new administration or guarantee pension payments.

News of the World • February 17, 11:18 AM • 21814 views

Humanitarian aid for Gaza: 4000 trucks ready to go after ceasefire

Following the ceasefire agreement between Israel and the Palestinians, the situation with humanitarian convoys in Gaza is expected to stabilize. UNRWA has prepared 4000 trucks of aid, half of which is food.

News of the World • January 17, 09:39 PM • 25501 views

Hamas and Israel have already signed a ceasefire agreement

The parties to the conflict sign a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip after finalizing the amendments.

News of the World • January 16, 08:44 PM • 27391 views

US cancels award for new Syrian leader after meeting in Damascus

The United States canceled the reward for the arrest of HTS leader Ahmed al-Sharaa after the first official meeting in Damascus. Syria's new leader promised to fight terrorism and promote regional peace.

News of the World • December 21, 07:54 AM • 21465 views

Representatives of the occupation administration of Crimea attend the UN Forum in Egypt. Ukraine expresses strong protest

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine protested the participation of representatives of the occupation authorities of Crimea in the World Urban Forum in Cairo. The Ministry criticized UN-Habitat for insufficient control over the registration of participants.

War • November 8, 01:16 PM • 23369 views

After Turkey Sybiha will continue its tour of Arab countries and Africa: what is known

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha will visit Oman, Angola, Egypt and South Africa on October 23-28. The purpose of the visits is to promote the Peace Formula, develop political dialogue and economic cooperation.

Politics • October 23, 05:59 AM • 16372 views

Blinken traveled to Israel for the ninth time since Oct. 7: purpose of visit

U. S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken is making his ninth visit to Israel since the start of the Gaza war. The goal is to secure a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, mediated by the US, Egypt and Qatar.

News of the World • August 18, 02:23 PM • 23525 views

US, Qatar and Egypt initiate urgent Israeli talks with Hamas - Reuters

The leaders of the United States, Egypt, and Qatar initiated urgent talks between Israel and Hamas on August 15. The goal is to conclude a ceasefire agreement and release hostages.

News of the World • August 9, 02:58 AM • 35488 views

Iran temporarily closes its airspace to Egyptian civilian aircraft

Iran asked Egyptian airlines to avoid its airspace for 3 hours on Thursday due to military exercises. Egypt's Civil Aviation Ministry confirmed the ban, but an Iranian official denied the report.

Politics • August 8, 04:44 AM • 35875 views

Oil prices fell amid a sell-off in the markets due to fears of a recession in the United States

Oil prices fell due to a sell-off in the stock market, caused by fear of a recession in the United States. The decline is limited due to the loss of supplies from Libya and the risk of an escalation of the conflict in the Middle East.

Economy • August 5, 02:48 PM • 24290 views

Hamas disagrees with Biden's Gaza ceasefire plan-Blinken

According to US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, KAMAZ did not agree with US President Joe Biden's plan for a cease-fire in Gaza, while Israel accepted this proposal.

News of the World • June 10, 04:23 PM • 24607 views

Hamas leader in talks with Arab mediators insists on complete ceasefire in Gaza - WSJ

Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar told Arab mediators that Hamas will not lay down its weapons and will not sign the proposal demanding it, insisting on a complete cease-fire in Gaza, according to an article in the Wall Street Journal.

News of the World • June 7, 08:55 AM • 21383 views

Israeli troops seize part of Rafah in Gaza: dozens killed and wounded

Israeli troops advanced into the northern part of the Gaza Strip, killing and wounding dozens of Palestinians, and seized part of the city of Rafah near the border with Egypt, raising concerns about the deteriorating humanitarian situation.

News of the World • May 19, 03:39 AM • 43790 views

Biden names terms of truce in Gaza

Biden said that a truce in Gaza could begin as early as tomorrow if Hamas releases the hostages it is holding. In turn, Hamas accuses Netanyahu of obstructing the ceasefire talks and using them as a cover for an attack on Rafah.

News of the World • May 12, 06:47 AM • 28177 views

Israel strikes Rafah in Gaza

Israel shelled the Rafah area of Gaza, killing a senior commander of the Islamic terrorist group al-Mujahideen Brigades and several civilians.

News of the World • May 10, 05:41 AM • 36725 views

Oil recovers in price amid declining US inventories and rising Chinese imports

Oil prices rose on Thursday amid falling US crude stockpiles and increased Chinese imports, supporting expectations of rising demand in the world's two largest oil consuming countries.

Economy • May 9, 01:34 PM • 18798 views

Hamas says it will not compromise further on ceasefire

Hamas refuses to make further compromises on the terms of the ceasefire with Israel, despite ongoing talks in Cairo aimed at halting Israel's offensive in Gaza.

War • May 9, 04:19 AM • 119516 views

Gaza truce talks resume in Cairo with participation of all parties

In Cairo, negotiations on a truce between Israel and Hamas resumed with the participation of all parties, including representatives of Qatar, the United States and Egypt, aimed at agreeing on the terms of a ceasefire in the seven-month war in the Gaza Strip.

News of the World • May 8, 10:07 AM • 13877 views

CIA chief travels to Israel - Reuters

CIA chief William Burns visits Israel for talks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other officials amid efforts to bring about a cease-fire in Gaza and a possible hostage exchange.

Politics • May 7, 11:20 PM • 31710 views

Hamas and Israel arrive in Cairo for ceasefire talks

Delegations from Hamas and Israel arrived in Cairo for talks on a ceasefire and a potential prisoner exchange mediated by Egypt and Qatar.

War • May 7, 07:33 PM • 28163 views

Israel takes control of the Palestinian part of the Rafah crossing on the border with Egypt

Israel has taken control of the Palestinian side of the Rafah crossing on the border between Gaza and Egypt, seizing a key road and striking more than 50 Hamas targets overnight.

News of the World • May 7, 05:44 AM • 21839 views

Hamas agreed to Egypt's ceasefire proposal. Israel says it does not support the agreement

Hamas accepts Egypt and Qatar's ceasefire proposal to end the war with Israel, but Jerusalem says it does not support the deal proposed by Cairo.

News of the World • May 6, 05:44 PM • 33921 views

Negotiations in Egypt on a ceasefire in Gaza are over, Israel and Hamas remain in their positions

The ceasefire negotiations between Israel and Hamas in Gaza ended without result due to the inflexible positions of both sides after seven months of war.

News of the World • May 5, 05:22 PM • 55202 views

Israel, Hamas may reach ceasefire agreement - CNN

Israel and Hamas may conclude a ceasefire agreement with the release of hostages after lengthy negotiations mediated by the United States, Qatar and Egypt.

News of the World • May 5, 08:01 AM • 24786 views

Gaza ceasefire agreement may take several days - US and Israel

Representatives of the United States and Israel at the talks in Cairo said that reaching a ceasefire agreement in Gaza could take several days.

Politics • May 4, 09:53 PM • 22787 views

Reuters: CIA director arrives in Egypt for meetings on Gaza conflict

CIA Director William Burns arrives in Cairo, Egypt, to participate in meetings to mediate a ceasefire and hostage release in the Gaza conflict.

War • May 3, 11:59 PM • 25346 views

They discussed the situation in Gaza: Biden had a phone conversation with Netanyahu

Biden and Netanyahu discussed opening additional checkpoints in Gaza, increasing humanitarian aid, and negotiating a hostage release and ceasefire amid fears of famine.

News of the World • April 28, 09:35 PM • 20148 views