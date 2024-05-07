Israel takes control of the Palestinian part of the Rafah crossing on the border with Egypt

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 93428 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109636 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152369 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156194 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252265 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174571 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165763 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148395 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226903 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113085 views

Popular news
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 40523 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 74979 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 43103 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 35793 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 68418 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252265 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226903 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212868 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238571 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225285 views
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 93428 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 68418 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 74979 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113316 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114196 views
Israel takes control of the Palestinian part of the Rafah crossing on the border with Egypt

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21800 views

Israel has taken control of the Palestinian side of the Rafah crossing on the border between Gaza and Egypt, seizing a key road and striking more than 50 Hamas targets overnight.

Israel this morning took control of the Rafah crossing from Gaza on the border with Egypt.  Overnight, the IDF struck  more than 50 Hamas targets in Rafah. This was reported by The Times of Israel with reference to the Israeli army, UNN reports.

Details 

Reportedly, the crossing with Egypt is now disconnected from the Salah a Din road in the eastern part of Rafah, which was seized by an Israeli Defense Forces infantry brigade during a night offensive.

According to the IDF, about 20 militants were killed during the night operation, and troops discovered three "significant" tunnel mines.

According to the military, a car packed with explosives was hit and destroyed during the offensive, as it was driving toward an IDF tank.

None of the soldiers were injured during the operation.

Currently, according to the newspaper, Israeli troops are reconnoitering the area and preparing for additional missions.

Meanwhile, according to the military, the IDF struck more than 50 Hamas targets in Rafah overnight.

Meanwhile, according to Reuters, today a Qatari delegation will travel to Cairo to resume indirect talks between Israel and Hamas on a ceasefire. Qatar hopes that the talks will result in an agreement on an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza. 

On Monday, Hamas agreed to a mediated ceasefire proposal in Gaza, but Israel said the terms did not meet its demands and continued strikes in Rafah. 

IDF conducts targeted operation against Hamas in eastern Rafah07.05.24, 00:02 • 24523 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the World
reutersReuters
israel-defense-forcesIsrael Defense Forces
kairCairo
rafakhRafah
katarQatar
egyptEgypt
sektor-hazaGaza Strip

