Israel takes control of the Palestinian part of the Rafah crossing on the border with Egypt

Israel this morning took control of the Rafah crossing from Gaza on the border with Egypt. Overnight, the IDF struck more than 50 Hamas targets in Rafah. This was reported by The Times of Israel with reference to the Israeli army, UNN reports.

Details

Reportedly, the crossing with Egypt is now disconnected from the Salah a Din road in the eastern part of Rafah, which was seized by an Israeli Defense Forces infantry brigade during a night offensive.

According to the IDF, about 20 militants were killed during the night operation, and troops discovered three "significant" tunnel mines.

According to the military, a car packed with explosives was hit and destroyed during the offensive, as it was driving toward an IDF tank.

None of the soldiers were injured during the operation.

Currently, according to the newspaper, Israeli troops are reconnoitering the area and preparing for additional missions.

Meanwhile, according to the military, the IDF struck more than 50 Hamas targets in Rafah overnight.

Meanwhile, according to Reuters, today a Qatari delegation will travel to Cairo to resume indirect talks between Israel and Hamas on a ceasefire. Qatar hopes that the talks will result in an agreement on an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

On Monday, Hamas agreed to a mediated ceasefire proposal in Gaza, but Israel said the terms did not meet its demands and continued strikes in Rafah.

IDF conducts targeted operation against Hamas in eastern Rafah