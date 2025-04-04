The bodies of 15 humanitarian workers were found in the southern Gaza Strip. The UN is calling for an immediate investigation into the incident with the participation of the Israeli military.
The Israeli military opened fire on Palestinians who approached the troops in the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. The IDF stated that it was acting in accordance with the ceasefire agreement to maintain the security zone.
An investigation by the Israeli military found that its ground operations influenced Hamas's decision to kill six hostages in Rafah. The bodies were found in an underground mine, and the soldiers were unaware of the hostages' presence.
The Israeli military conducted a large-scale operation against terrorist targets in Gaza and Lebanon. Military facilities, weapons depots and launchers were destroyed, and dozens of terrorists were killed.
The British Prime Minister discussed with Netanyahu the death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar. He expressed hope that this could lead to an end to the fighting in Gaza and the release of hostages.
Iran's mission to the UN said that the death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar will strengthen the “spirit of resistance. ” Iranian diplomats called Sinwar a “martyr” and an example for young people, emphasizing the continuation of resistance.
Sky News Arabia sources confirmed the elimination of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar during an Israeli army operation in Rafah. The IDF considers him responsible for the attack on October 7, 2023.
The IDF killed the commander of Hamas's unmanned forces in Gaza and hit more than 140 Hezbollah targets. Israeli troops eliminated dozens of terrorists and found a large number of weapons.
Negotiations on a ceasefire in Gaza will continue in Doha. The death toll in the enclave has exceeded 40,000 over the 10 months of conflict, and Israel continues military operations.
Israel orders mass evacuation of Khan Younis in the Gaza Strip, signaling a renewed ground offensive against Hamas militants.
The Israeli army stormed the outskirts of Gaza City. At least seven people have been reported dead as a result of the strikes.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the United States had blocked the supply of weapons needed by Israel for a "war for its existence," but the White House, State Department and Pentagon were baffled by his statement and denied any information about such a blockade.
Representatives of the US Congress supported the sale of 50 F-15 fighter jets to Israel worth more than $18 billion, despite previous concerns about Israel's war in Gaza.
Israel has signed a угоду 3 billion deal with the United States to purchase 25 additional Lockheed Martin F-35 stealth fighters. delivery of the fighters is scheduled for 2028, with their total fleet in the IDF reaching 75 aircraft.
Finland opposes EU calls for trade sanctions against Israel, despite the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza due to Israeli military operations, preferring to continue trade with the high-tech country.
The war with Hamas in Gaza is currently the most expensive in Israel's history. The expected total cost by 2025 is estimated at NIS 250 billion ($67.4 billion).
Israel says it gained control of Gaza's border with Egypt during the Rafah offensive, achieving a key goal of preventing Hamas from rearmament by smuggling weapons through tunnels from Egypt.
Algeria has proposed a draft UN resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages held by Hamas.
Israel denies striking a tent city in Gaza, reportedly killing 21 people.
Almost 1 million people have been forced to flee Rafah over the past 3 weeks due to intensified fighting and evacuation orders issued by Israeli forces, leaving civilians without shelter, food, water and other basic necessities.
Israeli tanks reached the center of Rafah city in the southern Gaza Strip and seized a strategic hill near the border with Egypt, effectively controlling the entire Gaza side of the border.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the military made a “tragic mistake” that resulted in a fire in a refugee camp in southern Gaza after an Israeli strike on the city of Rafah, killing at least 45 people.
An Israeli airstrike killed 45 Palestinians in a tent city in Rafah, Gaza, sparking an international outcry and calls from the Biden administration for Israel to protect civilians while pursuing Hamas militants.
An Egyptian soldier was killed during a firefight between Israeli and Egyptian troops near the Rafah border crossing in the southern Gaza Strip.
The Hamas-run Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip said dozens of people were killed or injured in an explosion in a refugee camp in the Rafah area.
The Israeli army announced the elimination of the head of Hamas headquarters in the West Bank, Yassin Rabia, and a senior Hamas official, Khaled Nagar, in an air strike in Rafah, Gaza Strip.
The UN Security Council adopts a resolution emphasizing the need to improve the security of humanitarian workers in Gaza, with Russia abstaining.
The UN's highest court has ordered Israel to immediately halt its military offensive in Rafah, Gaza, citing catastrophic humanitarian conditions and potential genocide against Palestinians.
Israel has revised its plans for a military offensive against Rafi to address U. S. concerns that have led to the evacuation of nearly two-thirds of the city's population.