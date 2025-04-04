$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15400 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 27979 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64471 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213342 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122379 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391611 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310480 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213697 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244195 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255081 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

News by theme

The bodies of 15 humanitarian workers were found in Gaza: details of the tragedy

The bodies of 15 humanitarian workers were found in the southern Gaza Strip. The UN is calling for an immediate investigation into the incident with the participation of the Israeli military.

News of the World • March 31, 10:31 PM • 8266 views

IDF opens fire on Palestinians in Gaza Strip - media

The Israeli military opened fire on Palestinians who approached the troops in the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. The IDF stated that it was acting in accordance with the ceasefire agreement to maintain the security zone.

News of the World • January 21, 03:57 AM • 31738 views

IDF actions “influenced” Hamas' killing of six hostages - Israeli military investigation

An investigation by the Israeli military found that its ground operations influenced Hamas's decision to kill six hostages in Rafah. The bodies were found in an underground mine, and the soldiers were unaware of the hostages' presence.

News of the World • December 25, 01:42 PM • 16399 views

IDF destroys over 50 terrorist targets in Gaza and Lebanon

The Israeli military conducted a large-scale operation against terrorist targets in Gaza and Lebanon. Military facilities, weapons depots and launchers were destroyed, and dozens of terrorists were killed.

News of the World • November 9, 05:49 AM • 27850 views

British PM: Hamas leader's death could stop fighting in Gaza

The British Prime Minister discussed with Netanyahu the death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar. He expressed hope that this could lead to an end to the fighting in Gaza and the release of hostages.

News of the World • October 20, 04:35 AM • 22875 views

Iran says Hamas leader's death will strengthen “spirit of resistance”

Iran's mission to the UN said that the death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar will strengthen the “spirit of resistance. ” Iranian diplomats called Sinwar a “martyr” and an example for young people, emphasizing the continuation of resistance.

News of the World • October 18, 03:05 AM • 19673 views

Media confirm that Israel killed Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar

Sky News Arabia sources confirmed the elimination of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar during an Israeli army operation in Rafah. The IDF considers him responsible for the attack on October 7, 2023.

News of the World • October 17, 02:37 PM • 13869 views

Israel announces 140 strikes on Hezbollah targets and killing of a Hamas commander in Gaza

The IDF killed the commander of Hamas's unmanned forces in Gaza and hit more than 140 Hezbollah targets. Israeli troops eliminated dozens of terrorists and found a large number of weapons.

News of the World • October 16, 07:29 AM • 11775 views

Gaza ceasefire talks to continue today, death toll in enclave exceeds 40,000

Negotiations on a ceasefire in Gaza will continue in Doha. The death toll in the enclave has exceeded 40,000 over the 10 months of conflict, and Israel continues military operations.

News of the World • August 16, 06:56 AM • 18661 views

Israel orders evacuation from Gaza town of Khan Younis, renewed fighting expected

Israel orders mass evacuation of Khan Younis in the Gaza Strip, signaling a renewed ground offensive against Hamas militants.

News of the World • July 2, 10:28 AM • 14351 views

Israeli attack on Gaza neighborhood leaves at least 7 dead

The Israeli army stormed the outskirts of Gaza City. At least seven people have been reported dead as a result of the strikes.

War • June 27, 11:18 PM • 32557 views

Israel needs weapons, but Washington blocks supplies-Netanyahu's statement puzzled the White House

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the United States had blocked the supply of weapons needed by Israel for a "war for its existence," but the White House, State Department and Pentagon were baffled by his statement and denied any information about such a blockade.

News of the World • June 21, 04:08 PM • 23199 views

The US is preparing to sell 50 F-15 fighters to Israel

Representatives of the US Congress supported the sale of 50 F-15 fighter jets to Israel worth more than $18 billion, despite previous concerns about Israel's war in Gaza.

News of the World • June 18, 02:21 PM • 19254 views

Israel has signed a contract to purchase 25 additional F-35 stealth fighters from the United States for 3 3 billion

Israel has signed a угоду 3 billion deal with the United States to purchase 25 additional Lockheed Martin F-35 stealth fighters. delivery of the fighters is scheduled for 2028, with their total fleet in the IDF reaching 75 aircraft.

News of the World • June 5, 09:39 AM • 20046 views

Finland opposes EU calls for trade sanctions against Israel

Finland opposes EU calls for trade sanctions against Israel, despite the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza due to Israeli military operations, preferring to continue trade with the high-tech country.

News of the World • May 30, 01:39 PM • 20217 views

Israel's war in the Gaza Strip has caused 500% annual inflation in the country

The war with Hamas in Gaza is currently the most expensive in Israel's history. The expected total cost by 2025 is estimated at NIS 250 billion ($67.4 billion).

News of the World • May 30, 07:00 AM • 20420 views

Israel says it gained control of Gaza's border with Egypt during the Rafah offensive

Israel says it gained control of Gaza's border with Egypt during the Rafah offensive, achieving a key goal of preventing Hamas from rearmament by smuggling weapons through tunnels from Egypt.

News of the World • May 30, 06:07 AM • 29426 views

Algeria will propose UN measures to "put an end to the killings in Rafah"

Algeria has proposed a draft UN resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages held by Hamas.

News of the World • May 29, 09:09 AM • 23467 views

Israeli military denies strike on Gaza tent city

Israel denies striking a tent city in Gaza, reportedly killing 21 people.

News of the World • May 29, 02:01 AM • 27582 views

Over the past 3 weeks, almost 1 million people have been evacuated from Rafah - CNN

Almost 1 million people have been forced to flee Rafah over the past 3 weeks due to intensified fighting and evacuation orders issued by Israeli forces, leaving civilians without shelter, food, water and other basic necessities.

News of the World • May 28, 11:12 PM • 20252 views

Israeli tanks reach Rafah center, hostilities continue - ВВС

Israeli tanks reached the center of Rafah city in the southern Gaza Strip and seized a strategic hill near the border with Egypt, effectively controlling the entire Gaza side of the border.

News of the World • May 28, 02:38 PM • 20102 views

Netanyahu calls civilian deaths in Israeli strike on Gaza a tragic mistake

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the military made a “tragic mistake” that resulted in a fire in a refugee camp in southern Gaza after an Israeli strike on the city of Rafah, killing at least 45 people.

News of the World • May 28, 08:19 AM • 19503 views

Biden calls on Israel to protect civilians after Rafah strike

An Israeli airstrike killed 45 Palestinians in a tent city in Rafah, Gaza, sparking an international outcry and calls from the Biden administration for Israel to protect civilians while pursuing Hamas militants.

News of the World • May 28, 05:42 AM • 18195 views

The Israeli attack on the Rafah tent city claimed the lives of 45 people, causing an international outcry

An Israeli airstrike on a tent city in Rafah, Gaza, killed 45 people, causing an international outcry.

War • May 28, 02:35 AM • 29283 views

An exchange of fire between Israeli and Egyptian troops takes place near the Rafah border crossing: an Egyptian soldier is killed

An Egyptian soldier was killed during a firefight between Israeli and Egyptian troops near the Rafah border crossing in the southern Gaza Strip.

News of the World • May 27, 05:19 PM • 24077 views

Israeli strike hits Rafah area after Hamas barrage

The Hamas-run Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip said dozens of people were killed or injured in an explosion in a refugee camp in the Rafah area.

News of the World • May 27, 05:59 AM • 21449 views

Israeli army announces elimination of Hamas chief of staff in Rafah

The Israeli army announced the elimination of the head of Hamas headquarters in the West Bank, Yassin Rabia, and a senior Hamas official, Khaled Nagar, in an air strike in Rafah, Gaza Strip.

War • May 27, 12:04 AM • 28372 views

UN Security Council adopts resolution to strengthen security of humanitarian workers in Gaza

The UN Security Council adopts a resolution emphasizing the need to improve the security of humanitarian workers in Gaza, with Russia abstaining.

News of the World • May 25, 12:56 AM • 29533 views

UN court orders Israel to halt its operation in Rafah

The UN's highest court has ordered Israel to immediately halt its military offensive in Rafah, Gaza, citing catastrophic humanitarian conditions and potential genocide against Palestinians.

News of the World • May 24, 01:59 PM • 16472 views

Israel is reviewing plans for an offensive in Rafah in accordance with US requirements

Israel has revised its plans for a military offensive against Rafi to address U. S. concerns that have led to the evacuation of nearly two-thirds of the city's population.

War • May 22, 12:42 AM • 25656 views