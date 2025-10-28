Israel strikes Hamas infrastructure - media

$42.070.07
Cherkasy and Kyiv are still on their way to warmth: where in Ukraine are they already warming up, and where are they not?
02:36 PM • 20283 views
Almost 250 Kyiv educational institutions damaged by war: how many have already been restored
October 28, 10:50 AM • 26345 views
Heating season has started: 13 regions are already connecting residential buildings to heat - Ministry of Development
October 28, 09:42 AM • 48906 views
25.5 thousand foreign students study in Ukrainian universities: most are from China, and over 400 are from the Russian Federation
October 28, 09:30 AM • 31894 views
Former head of "Ukrenergo" accused of large-scale fraud
October 28, 09:24 AM • 25128 views
Zelenskyy named October 28 as the start date of the heating season
October 28, 09:16 AM • 21029 views
Law enforcement officers detained former head of "Ukrenergo" Kudrytskyi: details of the case of embezzlement of millions at energy system facilities
October 28, 08:00 AM • 16654 views
Should we hope for a warm winter: a meteorologist gave a forecast
October 28, 07:39 AM • 51030 views
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every room
October 28, 07:00 AM • 31693 views
Magnetic storms in November: when to expect solar flaresPhoto
"AAL Group Effect": experts demand more thorough checks of companies working with sensitive information for ties to the Russian Federation
Two children tragically died in Mykolaiv: their mother left them alone in the apartment for half a day - police
State Biotechnological University under the control of a bribe-taker: embezzlement of state lands and millions from a "shadow harvest." Part 2
Kourtney Kardashian introduces lollipops for vaginal health
Avril Lavigne's former Malibu estate is for sale for $14.5 million
Cherkasy and Kyiv are still on their way to warmth: where in Ukraine are they already warming up, and where are they not?
State Biotechnological University under the control of a bribe-taker: embezzlement of state lands and millions from a "shadow harvest." Part 2
"AAL Group Effect": experts demand more thorough checks of companies working with sensitive information for ties to the Russian Federation
25.5 thousand foreign students study in Ukrainian universities: most are from China, and over 400 are from the Russian Federation
October 28, 09:42 AM • 48891 views
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every roomOctober 28, 07:39 AM • 51024 views
Pop star Dua Lipa topped the ranking of the richest stars under 30 in Britain and Ireland
"Girl in the Red Bandana" "saved" Billie Eilish at a concert and went viral
Avril Lavigne's former Malibu estate is for sale for $14.5 million
Kourtney Kardashian introduces lollipops for vaginal health
Jessica Alba publicly showed off her new "Top Gun" boyfriend on Instagram
Israel strikes Hamas infrastructure - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 582 views

The IDF struck Hamas infrastructure in southern Gaza in response to the shelling of Israeli soldiers. Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu ordered intensive strikes on the Gaza Strip due to Hamas's violation of the ceasefire agreement.

Israel strikes Hamas infrastructure - media

The IDF struck infrastructure used by Hamas in southern Gaza after members of the terrorist group fired at soldiers. This information was confirmed on Tuesday by the Prime Minister's Office, according to UNN, citing The Jerusalem Post.

The response to the current violations (by Hamas) will be much more significant than the response last time.

— an Israeli official told The Jerusalem Post.

According to a military source, the IDF is returning fire to stop further threats to soldiers from the Israeli side of the "yellow line."

After assessing the situation and with the approval of Israeli Defense Minister Katz, the security restrictions that had been in place in the Gaza border communities since October 7 were lifted by the IDF.

Earlier

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday ordered the military to launch intensive strikes on the Gaza Strip, accusing Hamas of violating a US-brokered ceasefire agreement.

Recall

Hamas fired an anti-tank missile and shot at IDF troops in Rafah, another violation of the ceasefire by the terrorist group.

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Israel
Israel Defense Forces
Rafah
Benjamin Netanyahu
United States
Gaza Strip