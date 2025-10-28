Israel strikes Hamas infrastructure - media

The IDF struck infrastructure used by Hamas in southern Gaza after members of the terrorist group fired at soldiers. This information was confirmed on Tuesday by the Prime Minister's Office, according to UNN, citing The Jerusalem Post.

The response to the current violations (by Hamas) will be much more significant than the response last time. — an Israeli official told The Jerusalem Post.

According to a military source, the IDF is returning fire to stop further threats to soldiers from the Israeli side of the "yellow line."

After assessing the situation and with the approval of Israeli Defense Minister Katz, the security restrictions that had been in place in the Gaza border communities since October 7 were lifted by the IDF.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday ordered the military to launch intensive strikes on the Gaza Strip, accusing Hamas of violating a US-brokered ceasefire agreement.

Hamas fired an anti-tank missile and shot at IDF troops in Rafah, another violation of the ceasefire by the terrorist group.