IDF to launch ground military operations in central Gaza for the first time

The Israel Defense Forces issues a new evacuation warning for Palestinians living southwest of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip. This is because, for the first time since the war began, the IDF is about to launch ground operations in the city, UNN reports, citing The Times of Israel.

The Israel Defense Forces continues to operate with great force to destroy the enemy's capabilities and terrorist infrastructure in the area, expanding its operations into territory where it had not previously operated. - reported Arabic-speaking IDF spokesman Colonel Avichay Adraee on X.

Civilians are ordered to head south to the Mawasi area on the coast. This is the first time since the war began that the IDF has issued an evacuation warning for the Deir al-Balah area, one of the few places in the sector where the military has not operated with ground forces.

The IDF has avoided ground operations in areas where the Israeli military believed Hamas was holding hostages, so as not to endanger them, as the terrorist group has vowed to execute captives if troops approach.

According to IDF estimates as of May, about 350,000 Palestinians live throughout central Gaza. How many of them are in the newly evacuated zone is unknown.

Pope Leo XIV called for the protection of places of worship in Gaza after the IDF shelled the Catholic Church of the Holy Family, killing three people. The Pontiff expressed concern about the humanitarian situation and emphasized the need for a ceasefire.

Israel's Defense Minister instructed the military to develop a "humanitarian city" in the ruins of Rafah to accommodate more than 2 million Palestinians. According to the minister, Palestinians will be screened for Hamas affiliation and will not be able to leave the zone.