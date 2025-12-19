$42.340.00
The Cabinet of Ministers approved negotiating positions on EU accession for Clusters 4 and 5
03:34 PM • 11786 views
The Ukrainian delegation will hold another round of negotiations with the American and European sides in Miami today
02:53 PM • 12162 views
Delivery of M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine: journalists reveal exclusive details
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 21594 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
02:08 PM • 18834 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
12:39 PM • 14658 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
12:26 PM • 16275 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
12:10 PM • 12966 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 22299 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
December 19, 11:08 AM • 11165 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean SeaVideo
Publications
Exclusives
TikTok's parent company plans to generate $50 billion in profit in 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 90 views

ByteDance Ltd. plans to generate approximately $50 billion in profit in 2025, having already exceeded its internal target. The company achieved a net profit of around $40 billion in the first three quarters of the current year.

TikTok's parent company plans to generate $50 billion in profit in 2025

ByteDance Ltd. aims to generate approximately $50 billion in profit in 2025, marking a record year for the Chinese social media leader, which is making significant inroads into e-commerce and new markets, UNN reports with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

The Beijing-based parent company of TikTok is on track to reach this mark after accumulating net profit of about $40 billion in the first three quarters of the year, sources familiar with the matter said. The company has already exceeded its internal 2025 target, said the sources, who asked to remain anonymous to discuss private financial metrics. This would bring the company's profit closer to that of US competitor Meta Platforms Inc., which is projected to earn about $60 billion this year.

TikTok Shop enters luxury market with $11,000 bags25.11.25, 18:17 • 3204 views

Add

TikTok's success has come under scrutiny after the Biden administration led efforts to ban the Chinese-owned social media phenomenon in the US, citing national security concerns. ByteDance is now close to finalizing a plan to spin off the video service in the US, which would ensure the platform's survival while loosening the Chinese company's control.

According to an internal memo seen by Bloomberg, TikTok CEO Shou Chew told employees that ByteDance had signed binding agreements to create a joint venture, with a controlling stake held by US investors, including Oracle Corp. Chinese regulators have yet to say whether they will approve the deal — a key requirement for the agreement to close.

TikTok signed an agreement to sell its US division to US investors19.12.25, 04:20 • 3984 views

Despite Washington's scrutiny, TikTok has rapidly expanded globally, including in the US. It is aggressively moving into e-commerce and live shopping, including partnering with major US tech companies such as Amazon.com Inc. On the same day Chew announced the deal, TikTok held its first-ever red carpet Oscar-style awards ceremony, The TikTok Awards, in Los Angeles.

Antonina Tumanova

News of the WorldTechnologies
Sanctions
Trend
Brand
Social network
Amazon
ByteDance
TikTok
United States