TikTok signed an agreement to sell its US division to US investors

03:48 PM • 1044 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved negotiating positions on EU accession for Clusters 4 and 5
03:34 PM • 2340 views
The Ukrainian delegation will hold another round of negotiations with the American and European sides in Miami today
02:53 PM • 4342 views
Delivery of M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine: journalists reveal exclusive details
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 12473 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
02:08 PM • 12676 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
12:39 PM • 12908 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
12:26 PM • 15016 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
12:10 PM • 12399 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 18947 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
11:08 AM • 10871 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean SeaVideo
One of Odesa's largest residential areas without electricity, water, and heating due to Russian attack: consequences shown
Military units started testing the "Property" system: what is envisioned
In Odesa region, after the Russian attack, traffic on the Odesa-Reni highway is stopped, a number of checkpoints on the border are closed: what you need to know
Three trade union leaders received suspicions for millions in embezzlement "for Bukovel, christenings, alcohol": Prosecutor General Kravchenko released recordings of the defendants' conversations
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
02:21 PM • 12480 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
11:39 AM • 18951 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
December 19, 09:00 AM • 25684 views
General astrological trends for 2026: a time of great changes and new opportunities
December 18, 03:30 PM • 51980 views
How to prepare for New Year 2026: plan and tips
20 days to become the First Lady of the USA: a trailer for a documentary about Melania Trump has been released
"More questions than answers": a mysterious trailer for Steven Spielberg's new film has been released
Trump says new White House ballroom could cost $400 million
Owner of NBA star Michael Jordan's estate plans to turn it into a museum
The Diplomat

TikTok signed an agreement to sell its US division to US investors

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3942 views

Chinese company ByteDance has entered into an agreement to transfer its US division to the joint venture TikTok USDS Joint Venture LLC. American investors, including Oracle, Silver Lake, and MGX, will receive 45% of the shares of the new structure, which will be responsible for protecting user data in the US and content moderation.

TikTok signed an agreement to sell its US division to US investors

The Chinese company ByteDance, owner of the social network TikTok, has entered into an agreement to transfer its American division to a joint venture, control over which will be obtained by investors from the United States of America. This is reported by Axios with reference to the company's internal memorandum, reports UNN.

Details

According to the document, all official procedures for formalizing the agreement must be completed by January 22.

The new structure will be called TikTok USDS Joint Venture LLC. In it, 45% will belong to American investors - including Oracle, Silver Lake, and the investment fund MGX. Almost a third of the shares will be received by affiliated structures of current ByteDance investors, and about 20% will remain with ByteDance.

The joint venture will be responsible for protecting user data in the US, algorithm security, content moderation, and software. In particular, it will ensure "that the content feed is free from external manipulation."

A trusted security partner will be responsible for auditing and verifying compliance with agreed national security terms, and Oracle will become such a trusted partner upon completion of the deal.

- the document says.

It is noted that after all formalities are completed, the American joint venture will function as an independent company responsible for data protection in the US, algorithm security, content moderation, and software.

At the same time, TikTok's international divisions in the United States will be responsible for product consistency and separate commercial areas, including advertising and marketing.

Recall

US President Donald Trump signed an executive order approving the sale of American assets to the TikTok consortium by American investors.

In Germany, most citizens support a ban on social media for children15.12.25, 03:30 • 3761 view

Vita Zelenetska

News of the WorldTechnologies
Social network
ByteDance
TikTok
Donald Trump
United States