In Germany, most citizens support a ban on social media for children

In a survey in Germany, the majority of respondents supported the idea of banning social networks for children under 16, while almost a quarter opposed it. This is reported by DW with reference to the results of a survey by the Insa institute, UNN reports.

According to the survey results, 60% of respondents in Germany support a ban on the use of social networks for young people under the age of 16.

At the same time, 24% of respondents opposed such a ban. Another 10% said they did not care, and 6% did not answer or could not decide on their position.

It is noted that 1003 people were surveyed during the study on December 11-12.

In December 2025, Australia legally banned children under 16 from accessing social media, including TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese urged young people to use their free time for personal development.

