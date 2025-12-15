In Germany, most citizens support a ban on social media for children

$42.270.00
49.520.00
ukenru
09:34 PM • 7052 views
Skorokhod case: "third parties" posted bail of over 3 million hryvnias for the MP
08:56 PM • 13194 views
"Significant progress has been made" - Witkoff on talks in Berlin
December 14, 07:10 PM • 13388 views
Zelenskyy and Trump's delegation to continue Ukraine talks in Berlin on Monday - Media
Exclusive
December 14, 12:56 PM • 22663 views
A week of inner turning, hope, and new direction: horoscope for December 15–21
Exclusive
December 14, 10:14 AM • 31665 views
Flu vaccine reappears in Ukraine
December 13, 03:54 PM • 47962 views
18-year-old men who have not registered will automatically receive the status of a conscript - Ministry of Defense
December 13, 03:26 PM • 73255 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against almost 700 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet" - Zelenskyy
December 13, 03:01 PM • 50575 views
Belarus handed over 114 civilians to Ukraine: among them well-known Belarusian oppositionists and UkrainiansPhoto
December 13, 01:58 PM • 46462 views
Zelenskyy instructed the GUR to intensify efforts to free prisoners of war before the New Year
December 13, 01:41 PM • 38052 views
5 imprisoned civilians return to Ukraine from Belarus - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
1.7m/s
91%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Navrotskyi's Office announced Zelenskyy's visit to Poland and revealed what the presidents will discuss December 14, 04:59 PM • 10767 views
Trump's rating falls, 'cracks' appear in MAGA supporters' backing – NBC News pollPhotoDecember 14, 05:06 PM • 16609 views
Warming returns: from December 15, typical "winter warmth" is again expected in Ukraine - forecaster DidenkoPhotoDecember 14, 05:23 PM • 12633 views
"Zootopia 2" topped the box office for the third time, grossing $1.14 billionDecember 14, 07:02 PM • 4626 views
Ukrainian emigrant killed in Sydney terror attackPhoto10:08 PM • 6550 views
Publications
Unusual cocoa recipes to warm you up on cold winter eveningsPhotoDecember 13, 04:20 PM • 51842 views
How to connect your phone to your TV: the easiest waysDecember 13, 12:38 PM • 63605 views
Top 10 unforgettable Christmas hits that create a festive moodVideoDecember 13, 08:00 AM • 55272 views
Pinterest reveals top trends for 2026: from Glitchy Glam to List PalsDecember 12, 05:56 PM • 64890 views
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
Exclusive
December 12, 01:07 PM • 89388 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Steve Witkoff
Friedrich Merz
Viktor Orbán
Actual places
Ukraine
Berlin
United States
Australia
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Zootopia 2" topped the box office for the third time, grossing $1.14 billionDecember 14, 07:02 PM • 4680 views
Angry fans in India pelted stadium with chairs and bottles over Messi's brief appearanceVideoDecember 13, 11:42 AM • 27282 views
From booze to black belts: Drunk raccoon from US suspected of robbing karate storeDecember 13, 11:26 AM • 29351 views
New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in the USVideoDecember 13, 09:00 AM • 34073 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 68623 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Heating
The Guardian
Unmanned aerial vehicle

In Germany, most citizens support a ban on social media for children

Kyiv • UNN

 • 104 views

Most respondents in Germany supported a ban on social media for children under 16. This happened after Australia introduced similar restrictions for most popular platforms.

In Germany, most citizens support a ban on social media for children

In a survey in Germany, the majority of respondents supported the idea of banning social networks for children under 16, while almost a quarter opposed it. This is reported by DW with reference to the results of a survey by the Insa institute, UNN reports.

Details

According to the survey results, 60% of respondents in Germany support a ban on the use of social networks for young people under the age of 16.

At the same time, 24% of respondents opposed such a ban. Another 10% said they did not care, and 6% did not answer or could not decide on their position.

It is noted that 1003 people were surveyed during the study on December 11-12.

Recall

In December 2025, Australia legally banned children under 16 from accessing social media, including TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese urged young people to use their free time for personal development.

Reddit sues Australia over social media ban for children12.12.25, 11:01 • 3561 view

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
Social network
WhatsApp
TikTok
Australia
Germany
YouTube
Facebook
Instagram