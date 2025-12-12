Reddit sues Australia over social media ban for children

$42.270.01
49.520.30
ukenru
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 8420 views
Car re-registration in Ukraine: lawyer explains where it can be done, how much it costs, and the pros and cons of different methods
December 12, 01:09 AM • 18172 views
Trump ready to provide security guarantees to Ukraine for peace deal implementation
December 11, 05:49 PM • 30780 views
Rubio, Hegseth, Witkoff, Kushner, and other high-ranking US officials held talks with the Ukrainian team: they discussed security guaranteesPhoto
December 11, 05:00 PM • 40534 views
I believe the Ukrainian people will answer this question: Zelenskyy on the withdrawal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Donbas
Exclusive
December 11, 02:13 PM • 34938 views
How much will bread prices rise next year: market representative's forecast
December 11, 01:51 PM • 34533 views
EU approves new approach to Ukraine's accession talks despite Hungary's veto: what it means
Exclusive
December 11, 01:44 PM • 50023 views
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure UkrainiansPhoto
December 11, 12:12 PM • 22115 views
National Bank kept the key policy rate at 15.5% amid risks to inflation and the foreign exchange market
December 11, 11:59 AM • 21979 views
Ukrainians are promised a reduction in the duration of power outages this weekend
Exclusive
December 11, 11:58 AM • 17284 views
People's deputies on the President's tasks regarding the possibility of holding elections: work has been going on for a long time, but it concerns the post-war period
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+7°
2m/s
88%
749mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Odesa under enemy attack: infrastructure damaged, part of the city without electricity and waterDecember 12, 01:35 AM • 3458 views
Plan "B": Orban prepares to amend Hungarian Constitution to gain presidential powers in case of election defeat - BloombergDecember 12, 02:14 AM • 14485 views
US prepares to seize new tankers with Venezuelan oil - ReutersDecember 12, 03:22 AM • 5378 views
Fico stated that Slovakia would block funding for Ukraine's military needsDecember 12, 03:58 AM • 13765 views
Russia has effectively rejected seven points of the US peace plan, including territorial exchange and security guarantees - ISW04:30 AM • 14863 views
Publications
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure UkrainiansPhoto
Exclusive
December 11, 01:44 PM • 50023 views
Treatment that kills. What the lawyers of the scandalous Odrex clinic are silent aboutPhotoDecember 11, 11:11 AM • 54577 views
Swelling can be a signal from the body about a serious illness - doctors explained when to consult a specialist
Exclusive
December 11, 08:43 AM • 54630 views
"Health Screening 40+": when the program will start and how to join itDecember 10, 05:55 PM • 65322 views
Ginger, mango, and zucchini: original adjika recipes for winterPhotoDecember 10, 04:30 PM • 65652 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mykhailo Podolyak
Keir Starmer
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Odesa
France
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
New Star Wars video game "Fate of the Old Republic" gets a teaserVideo10:01 AM • 136 views
Shakira became a meme hero after a funny mistake in a post about a cartoonDecember 11, 11:09 AM • 34472 views
Scientists revealed how binge-watching at night affects marketsDecember 10, 01:37 PM • 35607 views
Holiday shopping 2025: what gifts Ukrainians choose and whether they listen to AI - surveyPhotoDecember 10, 12:35 PM • 40812 views
The Ukrainian film "You Are Space" has already grossed almost UAH 38 million at the box officeVideoDecember 10, 12:19 PM • 37058 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Brent Crude
FIFA (video game series)

Reddit sues Australia over social media ban for children

Kyiv • UNN

 • 152 views

Reddit has filed a lawsuit with Australia's highest court, seeking to overturn a ban on social media access for individuals under 16. The company believes the ban violates constitutional freedom of political communication and could hinder political discourse among young people.

Reddit sues Australia over social media ban for children

On Friday, December 12, Reddit filed a lawsuit in Australia's highest court seeking to overturn a ban on social media access for people under 16, calling it an interference in political discourse. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The San Francisco-based firm, for which Australia is a key market, stated in its appeal to the High Court that the ban should be declared invalid because it violates the constitutionally guaranteed freedom of political communication.

Even if the court finds the law valid, Reddit may be excluded from its scope, as the platform does not meet the definition of a "social network," the document states. The Commonwealth of Australia and Communications Minister Anika Wells are named as defendants.

The lawsuit was filed two days after the launch of a unique global ban on social media access for people under 16. This is the second lawsuit: last month, two teenagers representing an Australian libertarian group filed a lawsuit.

However, the entry into the case of a Silicon Valley company with a market value of $44 billion significantly increases the potential resources for a lengthy legal process. Reddit's success could pave the way for other platforms to file similar lawsuits.

EU supported the introduction of a minimum age for using social networks24.10.25, 11:23 • 4540 views

According to the company's representatives, the law "creates serious privacy and political expression problems for all internet users." In a 12-page appeal, the company notes that the ban on users under 16 will hinder political discourse.

Australian citizens under the age of 16 will become voters in a few years, if not months. The choices of these citizens will be shaped by the political communication they engage in before reaching 18 years of age

- the document says.

A spokesperson for Minister Wells said that the Australian government is "on the side of parents and children, not platforms" and will "stand firm in protecting young Australians from harm on social media." Health Minister Mark Butler accused Reddit of protecting profits rather than the right of young people to political expression, and promised to fight to the end.

Recall

Australia has legally banned children under 16 from accessing social media, including TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese urged young people to use their free time for personal development.

Australia has added Reddit and Kick to the list of social networks banned for people under 16, as part of a groundbreaking law. These platforms, along with other giants, will face a legal obligation to close accounts of younger children from December 10.

Olga Rozgon

News of the World