Reddit sues Australia over social media ban for children

On Friday, December 12, Reddit filed a lawsuit in Australia's highest court seeking to overturn a ban on social media access for people under 16, calling it an interference in political discourse. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The San Francisco-based firm, for which Australia is a key market, stated in its appeal to the High Court that the ban should be declared invalid because it violates the constitutionally guaranteed freedom of political communication.

Even if the court finds the law valid, Reddit may be excluded from its scope, as the platform does not meet the definition of a "social network," the document states. The Commonwealth of Australia and Communications Minister Anika Wells are named as defendants.

The lawsuit was filed two days after the launch of a unique global ban on social media access for people under 16. This is the second lawsuit: last month, two teenagers representing an Australian libertarian group filed a lawsuit.

However, the entry into the case of a Silicon Valley company with a market value of $44 billion significantly increases the potential resources for a lengthy legal process. Reddit's success could pave the way for other platforms to file similar lawsuits.

EU supported the introduction of a minimum age for using social networks

According to the company's representatives, the law "creates serious privacy and political expression problems for all internet users." In a 12-page appeal, the company notes that the ban on users under 16 will hinder political discourse.

Australian citizens under the age of 16 will become voters in a few years, if not months. The choices of these citizens will be shaped by the political communication they engage in before reaching 18 years of age - the document says.

A spokesperson for Minister Wells said that the Australian government is "on the side of parents and children, not platforms" and will "stand firm in protecting young Australians from harm on social media." Health Minister Mark Butler accused Reddit of protecting profits rather than the right of young people to political expression, and promised to fight to the end.

Recall

Australia has legally banned children under 16 from accessing social media, including TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese urged young people to use their free time for personal development.

Australia has added Reddit and Kick to the list of social networks banned for people under 16, as part of a groundbreaking law. These platforms, along with other giants, will face a legal obligation to close accounts of younger children from December 10.